The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers played seven games this season before this series began. The Dodgers have won five of the seven games, but are actually in a worse run of form than the Rockies. The Dodgers have won five of their past ten games, while the Rockies have won six over the same span. It's surprising, as the Rockies are 31.5 games behind the Dodgers in the division. The Dodgers are 3.5 games up on the San Diego Padres in the division and have yet to clinch a playoff berth. The Dodgers play the Padres in the next series, before a trip to Coors Field for another date with the Rockies to end the regular season schedule. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Rockies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Walker Buehler

Kyle Freeland is 5-7 with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Freeland's last start was at home against the Chicago Cubs. He pitched 7 innings with 3 strikeouts, allowing 7 hits, 1 walk, 3 earned runs, and 2 home runs. It was the first time he allowed more than two earned runs in a start since the middle of August.

Freeland is 3-6 on the road with a 5.98 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP. He is a rare Rockies pitcher who has worse numbers on the road than at home at Coors Field.

Walker Buehler is 1-4 with a 5.67 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP.

Buehler's last start was on the road against the Atlanta Braves. He pitched 6 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 3 hits, 5 walks, and 1 earned run.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +205

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: SNLA, COLR

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers' offense has been firing on all cylinders, so it's their pitching that has been letting them down. Walker Buehler has been in good form, but once he comes out of the game, Los Angeles won't be confident in the bullpen. The Dodgers bullpen has a 6.59 ERA over their last three games, which could mean the Rockies crawl back into the game after losing the starting pitcher matchup.

Freeland hasn't been great on the road this season, but he allowed one earned run over his last 11 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers offense is special, but Freeland is playing some of the best baseball of his career.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers' offense hasn't been the issue over their recent .500 record, as they are batting .256 with a .328 on-base percentage and 6 runs/nine. The Rockies are averaging 4.5 runs, but they'll have trouble keeping up with the Los Angeles offense in this game.

Kyle Freeland has gotten himself into trouble against the Dodgers over his last two starts, which both came last season. Freeland allowed ten earned runs over ten innings, with the Dodgers scoring eight runs in each game.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The total has gone over in six straight Dodgers games, including Thursday night when they exploded against the Marlins for double-digit runs. The Rockies have been in good form as well and could have success against the Dodgers bullpen once Buehler leaves the game. If Freeland continues to struggle against the Dodgers, this game has all the makings of a high-scoring game.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (+100)