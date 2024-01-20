Marvel Studios may be planning to expand its slate of upcoming animated projects with more series and potentially a feature film.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty live-action fare to offer, the animated side of things is much lighter with only two seasons of What If…? for audiences to enjoy. It appears that could be changing, though, as a new report suggests Marvel Studios may be looking into more projects including the MCU's first animated feature film.

According to alleged insider Daniel Richtman, via ComicBookMovie, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been considering producing the MCU's first animated film to join the slate of upcoming animated series. It was not stated, though, if this would solely be produced by Marvel Studios Animation or if the studio would go through Pixar or Disney Animation to help on the potential project.

The report also suggests there are more animated series in the works from the studio, including a fourth season of What If…? that is already in the early planning phase.

What If…? season two was the latest release from Marvel Studios Animation, with a new episode airing over a nine day period from December 22 to December 30, 2023. Like season one, the second season received largely positive feedback from critics and audiences who enjoyed getting to explore Marvel's multiverse with the help of The Watcher.

Marvel Studios animated fare is also set to expand starting in 2024 with the Disney Plus premieres of X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies, and Eyes of Wakanda.

X-Men '97 serves as a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which originally aired from 1992 through 1997. The series will feature a mix of new cast members and voice actors from the original, including George Buza and Cal Dodd who voiced Beast and Wolverine, respectively.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be set in an alternate universe from the primary MCU timeline and follow Peter Parker's early days as the hero during his freshman year of high school. The series is set to feature notable villains including Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, and Norman Osborn alongside other characters including Daredevil and Nico Minoru.

Marvel Zombies will serve as a spin-off from What If…?, which featured a zombie-centric episode in season one. Eyes of Wakanda is expected to serve as an origin spin-off show about Danai Gurira's Okoye.