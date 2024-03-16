2023 was not a kind year for comic book movies critically or financially, and Marvel Studios was no exception with multiple MCU entries that fell short on either or both fronts. It appears this may have gone to Marvel and Disney's hearts as a new report suggests the studios have shelved multiple sequels as the MCU seems to be in a retooling phase.
The new report comes from alleged insider Daniel Richtman, via CinemaBlend, who said Marvel Studios has halted plans for sequels to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Eternals. Instead, the focus will be on more proven franchises and characters that have drawing power at the box office for the foreseeable future as the MCU looks to bounce back from what was one of the cinematic universe's weakest years in theaters.
It would not be the end for many of the characters, though, as the report indicates there are still plans to include Ant-Man and Captain Marvel in larger crossover films.
It wouldn't be completely without cause, either, as two of the MCU's three theatrical releases in 2023 were box-office and critical disappointments for Marvel Studios.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was the first disappointment on the year after its February release, bringing in around $476 million at the worldwide box office and failing to break even. The film received mixed reviews, as well, along the-then somewhat recent domestic assault accusations against Jonathan Majors, who was slated to be the next major MCU villain as Kang in the Multiverse Saga.
The Marvels followed suit in November, performing even worse than Ant-Man at the box office with a global box office haul of only around $206 million. It also received mixed reviews, at best, from critics and ended the MCU's year in theaters on a fairly down note.
It wasn't all disappointment, though, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 drew largely positive reviews and was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year $845 million at the worldwide box office.
While Eternals was released in 2021, it is still considered one of the MCU's most disappointing releases. The film failed to garner positive reviews from critics and was another box office disappointment with a worldwide total of around $402 million.