The New Orleans Saints ended their seven-game losing streak with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The Saints played like a competent NFL team on Sunday and interim head coach Darren Rizzi got his first win since being promoted from special teams coordinator.

Of course New Orleans is still lean on offense after losing receivers Rashid Shaheed to a season-ending knee injury and Chris Olave to a brutal concussion suffered in Week 9. Fortunately, Olave’s head injury won’t necessarily end his season. Rizzi has opted against ruling him out for the year, allowing him time to heal on the IR, according to Saints’ reporter Erin Summers on X.

Olave got hurt against the Carolina Panthers last week and ended up needing to go to the hospital for further evaluation. He was released from the hospital later that day but the injury is concerning as it’s Olave’s second concussion in just four weeks. He was forced from the Saints’ Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion as well.

Saints’ WR Chris Olave is on the IR after sustaining another concussion

Realizing the delicate nature of head injuries, Rizzi has been supportive of Olave, suggesting that the receiver do what’s in his own best interest. The Saints moved Olave to injured reserve, so he’ll sit out at least the next four weeks. And given his concussion history, that seems like the right move.

The Saints were looking healthy heading into Week 9. Quarterback Derek Carr was back after missing three games with an oblique injury. Olave would make his second straight start since a concussion in Week 6 and Swiss-Army knife multi positional player Taysom Hill was on the field. Despite this, the Saints got edged out by the Panthers 23-22 for their seventh straight loss.

After the game, the Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen, replacing him with Rizzi on an interim basis. Now, a week later, New Orleans picked up its first win since Week 2. While Rizzi assumed that clogging a toilet would lead to a bad day, his first outing as the Saints’ shot caller went well and newly added wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling filled the team’s void at receiver nicely with 109 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Taking into account the Saints’ Week 12 bye, the earliest Olave can return to the team is in Week 14 against the New York Giants. It’s unknown if he’ll be able to suit up when first eligible to return from the IR.