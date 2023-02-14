After interrupting Paul Heyman’s SmackDown-opening segment with a barrier-jumping promo that got seemingly the entire WWE Universe behind him and then having a word with Jey Uso back by the busses that maybe signifies that The Bloodline isn’t as tightly knit as Roman Reigns would like, Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown caught up with Quebec native Sami Zayn to talk about his forthcoming opportunity at Elimination Chamber versus the “Tribal Chief.” What, Morant asked, would compel Zayn to take on Reigns in such a high-profile outing?

“The same thing that’s compelled me my whole career and that’s to send a message,” Zayn said. “To send a message that, in eight days, in eight days from tonight I have an opportunity to send the biggest message ever. I have a chance to take down the biggest bully, manipulator, abuser, liar, whatever you wanna call him. I know, by the way, he just so happens to be the most dominant champion of our era, one of the most dominant champions of all time. I have a chance to send the biggest message I could ever send, and I have a chance to take him down.”

“And I’m not stupid, I understand who I’m dealing with. I understand this is one of the greatest of all time, and when he says he’s in god mode, and he’s operating on a different level, that’s true. I’ve been alongside him for the last ten months, every word of it is true, but I know, I know I can bring him down. And I’m gonna bring him down and I’m going to send a message to him and to everybody that Sami Zayn is here. So that’s what compels me.”

Can Zayn shock the world and win the match outright against Reigns? Or could something goofy happen that expands the main event of WrestleMania 39 into a Triple Threat? As crazy as it may sound, if that actually happens, Cody Rhodes, the only man guaranteed a spot in the match, is open to the opportunity.

Cody Rhodes is open to a triple threat against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

On paper, Rhodes should be very anti-Zayn being inserted into his match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39, as adding an extra man to the contest presents the opportunity that he could lose the biggest match of his life without actually being pinned or submitted but, strangely enough, “The American Nightmare” is open to the opportunity, as he wanted to test his mettle against the best of the best on the game’s biggest stage and if that mean wrestling two men at the “Show of Shows,’ which is a legitimate possibility, then so be it, as he told Ariel Helwani during his MMA Hour show.

“No, I don’t really have a preference,” Rhodes said. “Solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. So if two show up, don’t be mad. Don’t make it about A or B, or B or A, or one or two. Enjoy it all. That’s really been kind of the challenge. I can’t begrudge a dude for getting super hot. I have no preference in terms of the direction it goes. I really look forward to the moments when I’m in there if they happen, Sami, whether that’s just on the Road to WrestleMania, because I think it’s different than people think. I think he’s doing amazing.”

“So yeah, bring it all together. Hey, who knows? Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania? One of the reasons I keep serene, peace, and calm is because I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I’m not the Executive Vice President label. I still think like some people think I’ve got that EVP stroke, I barely had it in the first place. Like I said, I want to play quarterback, I want to get in the game, and I’ll compete for that position.”

Would putting Rhodes and Zayn and Reigns in the match together at WrestleMania 39 make their main event match all the more entertaining, or would it instead lead to an overload of hype where one or more of the performers get overshadowed by the hottest act in all of professional wrestling, regardless of the promotion, “The Underdog from the Underground?” Only time will tell, but be careful what you wish for Mr. Rhodes, because sometimes hypotheticals become reality, and then the ramifications of what a Triple Threat match entails will truly come into focus for better or worse.