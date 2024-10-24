ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a San Jose State-Fresno State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State-Fresno State.

The Fresno State Bulldogs enter this game at 4-3. You can begin to do the math for any team which is 4-3 after seven games in a 12-game college football season. The Bulldogs need to win at least two of their last five games in order to reach six wins for the season, which grants a team bowl eligibility. If Fresno State lets this game slip away, the Bulldogs will be 4-4 and would need to split their last four games to reach six wins. If Fresno State wants a smoother ride in the month of November, it will want to grab its fifth win here on the last weekend of October. Then its odds of making a bowl game will rise exponentially. The Bulldogs will give themselves more chances to ensure that they aren't left out of the bowl derby this year.

San Jose State can clinch a bowl bid with a win here. The Spartans are enjoying a very good season, with five wins already under their belt. Coach Ken Niumatalolo, after his long and successful tenure at Navy came to an end, has found a fresh start for his coaching career in Silicon Valley. At Navy, Niumatalolo ran the triple option. At SJSU, Niumatalolo oversees a more traditional and conventional offense. He has been able to get results, a testament to his versatility as a coach. How high can Niumatalolo raise the bar at San Jose State? This game will tell us if SJSU has a chance to win nine games this season. A win would put a 9-3 record in play for the Spartans. A loss probably makes that aspiration unrealistic entering the month of November.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans have been very good this year. The two games they lost were close, and one of them was an overtime loss at Washington State in which SJSU scored 52 points but allowed a 52-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. San Jose State has a potent offense which has not been easy for opposing defenses to contain and handle. If the Spartans' offense plays up to its 2024 standard in this game, Fresno State — a team which has struggled to perform consistently this season — might not have the quality of offense needed to keep pace. Keep in mind that SJSU is getting 5.5 points, so if it loses a close game — 28-24 or 31-28 — it still covers the spread. There is real uncertainty about Fresno State's ability to separate itself from San Jose State and win by enough points to cover.

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State is not a great team, but San Jose State is a completely different team away from home. The Spartans' 5-2 record is built on a 4-0 home record. When SJSU goes away from home, it is 1-2. Fresno State should be able to take advantage of that and win by at least a touchdown.

Final San Jose State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

We think San Jose State is a better team, but we also know SJSU lost at Colorado State. We're not going to risk money betting on this game.

Final San Jose State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +5.5