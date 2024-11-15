After opening the season 3-0 the Seattle Seahawks have lost five of their last six games to drop to 4-5 and last place in the NFC West. However, help could be on the way as Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf is close to returning from a knee injury that’s kept him sidelined since Week 7.

The latest injury report from Seattle is encouraging as Metcalf has now logged back-to-back full practices, per Seahawks reporter John Boyle on X. The sixth-year veteran returned to a full practice this week getting in full sessions on Wednesday and again on Thursday, indicating that he should be ready to go in Week 11.

The Seahawks’ offense has struggled in Metcalf’s absence, losing to the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams before heading into their bye in Week 10. Despite sitting out two games, Metcalf is tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a team-high 568 receiving yards. The wideouts are also tied for the most receiving touchdowns on the team at three apiece.

Metcalf was enjoying a stellar outing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, posting four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, before he was forced to leave the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Metcalf was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the contest. Ultimately, he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

The Seahawks eagerly await the return of DK Metcalf

Including the bye, Metcalf has had three weeks to rest his ailing knee and the Seahawks hope he’s ready to go for a big divisional clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. The two teams are separated by a single game in an extremely tight NFC West race. The Arizona Cardinals are currently in first place with a 6-4 record.

The 49ers got a huge boost to their offense last Sunday with the return of Christian McCaffrey. After missing the first nine weeks of the season, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year hit the ground running, racking up 107 total yards in a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks are entering an important stretch of the season as three of their next four games are against division rivals, including two matchups against the Cardinals. If Metcalf can return to form, Seattle has an opportunity to take control of the NFC West.

The Seahawks will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Sunday. Another full practice from Metcalf on Friday will likely mean he’s ready to suit up for Seattle.