Contender Series Week 9: Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf kicks off Week 9 with a fight between Sean Gauci and Anthony Drilich in the flyweight division. Gauci has won six fights in a row capturing the HEX Fight Series flyweight championship coming into this fight meanwhile, Drilich also comes into his appearance on the Contender Series winning six fights in a row as the reigning and defending Eternal MMA flyweight champion. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gauci-Drilich prediction and pick.

Sean Gauci (9-1) was the HEX Fight Series bantamweight champion until he relinquished the title after injuries plagued his next two fights. However, he was able to capture the flyweight championship after making a successful flyweight debut with a knockout in just 1:27. Gauci will be looking to continue his surge with the biggest win of his career when he takes on Anthony Drilich to secure his UFC contract.

Anthony Drilich (8-1) is coming into this week on the Contender Series with a head full of steam winning each of his last six fights while defending his Eternal MMA flyweight championship for a second time. Drilich will be looking to extend his winning streak to seven in a row and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes son Sean Gauci on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Sean Gauci-Anthony Drilich Odds

Sean Gauci: -195

Anthony Drilich: +150

Why Sean Gauci Will Win

Sean Gauci is poised to make a statement in his upcoming bout against Anthony Drilich on Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The Australian flyweight brings an impressive 9-1 record to the Octagon, showcasing his well-rounded skillset and finishing ability.

Gauci’s striking prowess and dynamic footwork give him a significant edge in the standup department. His ability to mix up his attacks with crisp combinations and unpredictable movement will likely keep Drilich guessing throughout the fight. Moreover, Gauci’s grappling acumen shouldn’t be underestimated, as he’s shown proficiency in both offensive and defensive wrestling.

What sets Gauci apart is his fight IQ and composure under pressure. He’s demonstrated the ability to adapt his game plan mid-fight, a crucial skill that will serve him well in the high-stakes environment of the Contender Series. His experience competing at a high level in the Australian circuit has prepared him for this moment.

Drilich is a tough opponent, but Gauci’s superior striking and overall athleticism should allow him to control the pace of the fight. Expect Gauci to showcase his full arsenal, potentially securing a highlight-reel finish that will catch Dana White’s eye. With his exciting fighting style and marketable personality, Sean Gauci is primed not only to win but to earn that coveted UFC contract.

Why Anthony Drilich Will Win

Anthony Drilich is primed to make a significant impact in his upcoming bout against Sean Gauci on Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. The Australian flyweight brings an impressive 8-1 record to the Octagon, showcasing his well-rounded skillset and finishing ability.

Drilich’s power punching sets him apart in the flyweight division, making him a constant knockout threat. His ability to end fights with a single strike will keep Gauci on the defensive, potentially limiting his opponent’s offensive output. Moreover, Drilich’s experience as the Eternal MMA champion has prepared him for high-pressure situations.

What gives Drilich the edge is his proven track record against top-level competition in Australia. His championship experience and ability to perform under the spotlight will be crucial in the high-stakes environment of the Contender Series. Drilich’s aggressive style and fight-ending power are exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees.

Gauci is a formidable opponent, but Drilich’s superior punching power and championship pedigree should allow him to control the pace of the fight. Expect Drilich to push the action, looking for a highlight-reel finish that will catch Dana White’s eye. With his exciting fighting style and marketable personality, Anthony Drilich is not only poised to win but to secure that coveted UFC contract.

Final Sean Gauci-Anthony Drilich Prediction & Pick

The flyweight clash between Sean Gauci and Anthony Drilich promises to be an explosive affair on Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Both fighters bring impressive records and finishing ability to the cage. Gauci’s well-rounded skillset and fight IQ will be tested against Drilich’s powerful left hand and patient counter-striking style.

While Drilich possesses knockout power, Gauci’s superior technical striking and footwork may prove to be the difference-maker. Gauci’s ability to adapt mid-fight and mix up his attacks could frustrate Drilich and create openings. Expect a closely contested battle, but Gauci’s more diverse offensive arsenal and defensive awareness should allow him to edge out a decision victory, potentially earning him a UFC contract.

Final Sean Gauci-Anthony Drilich Prediction & Pick: Sean Gauci (-195)