When it comes to the offensive tackle position, few teams in the NFL have been as unlucky so far this summer as the Los Angeles Rams.

First came the ankle injury suffered by Rob Havenstein, the Rams' long-time right tackle who has been holding things down for signal callers since he was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. While he could theoretically be cleared to play in time for Week 1, it's just as likely that he could end up on IR heading into the regular season, which would hold him out for at least the first few weeks of September.

If that was the Rams' lone loss, it would be tough but manageable, but after watching expected left tackle Alaric Jackson get hit with a two-game suspension, LA will likely enter Week 1 with their third and fourth-best tackles protecting the edges as not-particularly-athletic Matthew Stafford tries to throw against the Detroit Lions defense.

Asked about the status of Havenstein heading into Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season during his Monday media session, Sean McVay revealed that he still isn't 100 percent sure what's going on with his right tackle but is happy with the depth Les Snead has assembled, as one young player, in particular, has really stepped up in his absence: Warren McClendon Jr.

“I think there's a possibility. There's a possibility that he misses it. So, we have to be able to plan accordingly. [I] think what's important is with Rob, he's got such experience that you want him to be able to return to performance. He's a guy that is going to be out there as soon as possible, but I think there is a difference between return to play [and] return to performance. He knows what it looks like to be able to feel good. It’s never ideal, but here's what I will say is positive and I mentioned this the other day. I think we've been able to get a lot of depth developed, especially at the offensive line,” McVay told reporters.

“Would you love Rob and Alaric to have been out here the whole time? Yeah, but do I think we would've seen the growth and maturation of Warren McClendon [Jr.]? He wouldn't have gotten the work that he's gotten, and I've been tremendously impressed with him. Joe Noteboom being able to settle in at some different spots at the tackle position. I think he's been really good, and he's been a really good football player throughout his tenure. I'm really proud of Joe, and then there’s even some interior guys that’ve gotten opportunities. Logan Bruss is a guy that has continued to develop. What a cool story it is. I was really impressed with Beaux Limmer’s maturity being able to do some different things last week, especially against another front with physical players on the interior.”

Originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Georgia, McClendon only played 32 offensive snaps for the Rams last season, with 21 more to round out his overall production on special teams. While McClendon has earned praise for his performances so far this summer, any action he sees in the regular season will hold particular weight for his future, as Havenstein isn't going to play forever, and someone eventually has to take his spot, be that the pride of Georgia, Noteboom, or some other dark horse option out of left field.

Sean McVay explains how the Rams will decide on their roster

So, with so much up in the air heading into Week 1 of the regular season, it's safe to say the Rams brass will have plenty of conversations heading into the final trim down to 53 on Tuesday, but how will they make those final few tough selections? Well, McVay was asked that question, too, during his media time and broke down the process he and Snead go about things.

“It's a collaboration. There’s ongoing dialogue. I think what's great is the film is the best evaluator and then, obviously, how the guys act, interact and respond with everything that we do, not exclusive to just out here. There's great dialogue. There's great collaboration between myself, Les [Snead] and his group, but it's ongoing. We have a pretty good idea of the direction that this thing is going to go. I think we've been pretty disciplined in the approach that we've had in terms of the types of caliber of men that we want to be able to onboard, most importantly as people, but also then as players and specific skill sets and things that they bring to the table. It’s a challenging situation,” McVay explained.

“Our guys have made it hard on us. There are still a couple things that we have to work through. But the way that I look at it is with us being able to have an extra spot with the international program, I look at it as we're going have 70 players on our team. Those practice squad guys, they are a part of the team in my mind. They would tell you that the check feels a little bit differently, but those guys are a part of everything that we do. So, we always look at it as 53. What's the projected 48 on game day? And then ultimately, the 70 players that will complete our practice squad with it being 16 guys plus one international guy.”

While there is much to do about the initial 53-man roster, including which players come, which players go, who is claimed off of waivers, and who ends up on the practice squad, no NFL team closes out Week 18 with the same 53 players they opened up the season with, as players get hurt, players get traded, and players ultimately get released and sign with another team mid-season for one reason or another. No matter how things shake out for the Rams this week, their transaction throughout the season will go on to define the success of the season, not a single day in August.