Sevilla and Roma meet in the Europa League finals! Catch the Europa League odds series here, featuring our Sevilla-Roma prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Sevilla is currently in 11th place in the Spanish League, but a win in their remaining match can propel them to a top-half finish. A third-place finish in Group G of the Champions League has put Sevilla in this position.

Roma is currently in sixth place in the Serie A. One match is left for them in the Italian League, which may send them back to the Europa League or Conference League next season. Roma is aiming for another trophy after finishing as the inaugural UEFA Conference League champ last season.

Here are the Sevilla-Roma soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Sevilla-Roma Odds

Sevilla FC: +195

AS Roma: +175

Draw: +180

Over 2.5 Goals: +196

Under 2.5 Goals: -245

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Roma

TV: CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMás

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, , VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Sevilla Can Beat Roma

Sevilla is in 11th place in the league table and has found some excellent results at the back end of the season. With some hope that all of Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna, Bilbao, and Girona drop their last game, the Andalusians need a win against Real Sociedad to enter the Europa Conference League next season. However, a win here against Roma can guarantee them a Champions League placement.

Los Hispalenses overcame their slump and was in excellent form in the last three months. The Andalusian outfit got a six-game unbeaten run, with draws against Real Betis (0-0), Elche (1-1), and Juventus (1-1) in the first leg of the semifinals. This was halted by Real Madrid in a 1-2 result in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Palanganas are flying high in their European fixtures, notching a spot in the Europa League finals for the seventh time. With the possibility of putting last year’s Europa Conference League champions as second-placers, an action-packed and emotional fixture is expected here at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The Rojiblancos have secured a guaranteed safe spot from the relegation zone, putting itself 10 points above the drop zone. In this competition, Sevilla took down PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbahce, Manchester United, and Juventus, scoring 13 goals in eight Europa League matches. Los Nervioneses has also secured three clean sheets while averaging 21.1 tackles, 8.1 interceptions, 16.1 clearances, and 3.5 goalkeeper saves.

Center-backs Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are out with injuries while left-back Marcos Acuna is suspended. Tecatito and Pape Gueye are also not eligible to play in this game.

For Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad, he will have to rely on the heroics of Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, and Rafa Mir, who have combined for 25 goals in La Liga and the Europa League. Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Lucas Ocampos, Suso, and Joan Jordan have one goal each in this tourney. Ivan Rakitic has two assists in this tournament also. To guarantee success, Sevilla must match or exceed its averages of 14.0 total shots, 7.5 corners, and 46.8% ball possession.

Why Roma Can Beat Sevilla

AS Roma is currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and has been fairly impressive so far this season. Some struggles lately in the Italian League have left Roma out of the top four, which means that a win here will guarantee the Wolves a spot in the Champions League next season.

The Giallorossi have been winless in their last seven Serie A matches. They lost to Atalanta, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina while securing draws with AC Milan, Monza, Bologna, and Salernitana. Roma must need a win against Spezia for a guaranteed Europa League placement with either Atalanta or Juventus.

Manager Jose Mourinho has his side set up to be decisive in this tournament. La Lupa finished in second place in Group C with a 3-1-2 record, six points behind Real Betis but went ahead of Ludogrets Razgrad and HJK Helsinki. La Magica has beaten Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the playoffs before reaching the finals.

Roma has proven its mettle in this tournament. They are building their momentum since the inaugural UEFA Conference League last year, where they battled the likes of Vitesse, Bodo Glimt, Leicester City, and Feyenoord in the playoffs. In 14 games in this tourney, Roma has scored 20 goals with 12 coming from assists, thanks to outstanding stats of 14.5 total shots, 5.4 corner kicks, and 44.7% ball possession.

Meanwhile, Marash Kumbulla and Rick Karsdorp are all most likely out of this game with injuries.

The likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala, Andrea Belotti, and Stephan El Shaarawy are expected to provide the offensive outputs for Roma. They have combined for 13 goals and five assists in this competition. Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zanilo, and Leonardo Spinazzola are also capable of generating goals and assists for Roma. Roma’s defensive acumen will be tested here as well, where they have secured six clean sheets and made averages of 14.9 tackles, 10.7 interceptions, 13.9 clearances, and 2.3 saves.

Final Sevilla-Roma Prediction & Pick

Lots of goals are expected as both teams play in unfamiliar territory. Both teams are unstoppable when they are in their offensive mood, but the Italian squad’s defensive sharpness is an advantage over the Spanish team. Back Roma to win their second major trophy and give Sevilla its first Europa League final loss.

Final Sevilla-Roma Prediction & Pick: AS Roma (+175), Over 2.5 goals (+196)