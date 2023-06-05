If we want to know for sure if Shakira and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton are dating, we should probably just ask Shakira's hips — since they don't lie — but just judging by appearances, it is starting to seem like they rev each other's engines.

Either that or Shakira is just becoming a really big fan of racing, because she was at another of Hamilton's races over the weekend, according to TMZ. This time it was the F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With the Columbian superstar singer watching closely, Hamilton matched his best race of the season, finishing in 2nd place.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He attributed his success to his Mercedes team, saying he felt he'd driven the best car of the season — but that's pretty much just dude speak for “I was trying to impress a lady” if I've ever heard it.