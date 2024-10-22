ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks are still looking for their first win of the year as they face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Sharks have struggled heavily this year. They are 0-4-2 on the year and have struggled on both sides of the ice as of late. They are coming off a loss to the Avalanche, and in their last three games have surrendered 16 goals while scoring just six. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 2-2-1 this year, but coming in off back-to-back losses. First, it was a loss to the Avalanche in overtime, and then they would fall 4-1 to the Kings.

Here are the Sharks-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Ducks Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +140

Anaheim Ducks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Sharks vs Ducks

Time: 10:15 PM ET/ 7:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks' top line features Fabian Zetterlund, Mikael Granlund, and Tyler Toffoli. Zetterlund has been solid this year, having three goals on the season with one on the power play. Still, he has a minus-three rating on the year. Granlund has yet to score this year but does come in with six assists, including three on the power play. Tyler Toffoli has led the way this year. He has scored four times and had three assists this year, with a goal and two assists on the power play.

The second line was expected to be run by 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini, but he is on IR currently. He did score a goal and had an assist in his lone game this year. William Eklund will lead the second line then. Eklund did miss a game with an injury, but has a goal and three assists on the year. He is joined by Alex Wennberg and Barclay Goodrow. Goodrow has scored once this year, but Wennberg does not have a point while holding a minus-six rating this year.

The Sharks are expected to send Mackenzie Blackwood to tend the twine in this one. He is 0-1-2 on the year with a 4.88 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage on the season. Last time out was a disaster. Blackwood allowed five goals on 18 shots in 21:46 of gameplay before being pulled.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Mason McTavish leads the top line for the Ducks this year. He comes into the game with no goals but does have two assists on the year. He is joined on the top line by Robby Fabbri and Trevor Zegras. Fabbri has one goal this year, while Zegras has a goal and an assist on the year. Still, none of the points for the top line have come on the power play this year.

The team has been led in points by second and third-line players. Leo Carlsson is the leader on the second line and comes in with two goals and an assist this year. Meanwhile, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome lead the third line. Terry comes into the game with three goals and one assist on the year. Ryan Strome has two goals and an assist this year. The Ducks also get production from the blue line. Brian Dumoulin has two assists this year, while Pavel Mintyukov comes in with two goals on the year.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be in goal for the Ducks in this one. He is 2-1-1 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage on the year. He was solid last time out, giving up two goals on 35 shots, but taking the loss as the Kings won 4-1 with the help of two empty-net goals. Dostal has faced the Sharks already this year. In that game, He stopped all 30 shots he faced to take the win over the Sharks to open the season.

Final Sharks-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are the heavy favorite in this game over the Sharks in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. One of the major reasons is defense. The Sharks are giving up over four goals per game this year, while they have MacKenzie Blackwood in goal, who has struggled this year. The Ducks are allowing three goals per game this year, but Lukas Dostal has been solid this year. Further, the Ducks are scoring better than the Sharks this year. While they have not scored on the power play yet this year, they are facing a bad defense that will give them a chance to get their first power-play goal. Take the Ducks in this one.

Final Sharks-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Ducks ML (-170)