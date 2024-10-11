Shazam star Zachary Levi expected his DC role to bring him to the heights of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans. Evidently, this did not pan out.

A source spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Levi's career trajectory. He is not living in Hollywood anymore — he now resides on a ranch in Texas.

“He thought this was his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans. But it didn’t happen for him, and he’s bitter about that,” the source said.

This development comes after Levi recently endorsed 2024 Presidential candidate Donald Trump. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levi is now focusing on faith-based projects.

Since the disastrous release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Levi has been taking on different roles. He has starred in Spy Kids: Armageddon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Coming up, Levi is going to star alongside Jacob Laval in The Unbreakable Boy. The movie follows a father who tries to keep his disabled son happy. Jon Gunn wrote and directed the movie, which is an adaptation of Scott Michael LeRette and Susy Flory's The Unbreakable Boy: A Father's Fear, a Son's Courage, and a Story of Unconditional.

After originally being slated for a March 2022 release, The Unbreakable Boy will hit theaters in February 2025. He also appeared in an episode of The Masked Singer in 2023.

Both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans have had marquee superhero roles. The former led the Black Adam movie for DC. The latter played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for almost a decade.

Zachary Levi's Shazam career

Early in his career, Levi was best known for his role in Less Than Perfect. He led over 40 episodes of the ABC series from 2002-06.

He then landed his signature role in Chuck, playing the title role. The series was created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak and ran for five seasons from 2007-12.

His other TV roles include Heroes Reborn, Telenovela, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures, and Family Guy. Levi has had a variety of small and big roles on the small screen.

Levi had a breakthrough on the big screen when he starred in Disney's Tangled. A few years later, Levi had a small role in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok. This would not be his only superhero movie role.

He led DC's Shazam adaptation, playing the adult version of Billy Batson. Shazam grossed over $367 million worldwide on a $100 million budget.

A sequel, Fury of the Gods, was released in 2023. It was not nearly as big of a hit. Fury of the Gods only made $134 million worldwide and came out during the then-DCEU's downfall.

The sequel brought in other big names like Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler. However, it was not enough to salvage its box office run.

Levi's other notable movie credits include American Underdog and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. He played legendary NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Dennis Quaid and Anna Paquin also starred in the biopic, which was directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin.