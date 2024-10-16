One of the funniest things about Oscar winner Al Pacino is his Shrek phone case. The green creature recently responded to Pacino's explanation of the phone case.

On X, formerly Twitter, the official Shrek account responded to a clip of Pacino's interview with BBC. They referenced Pacino's iconic line from Scarface in their response.

“Say hello to my ogre friend,” their response read.

During his interview with BBC, Al Pacino said his Shrek phone case was from his daughter. She asked for his phone and put it on. He seems proud of it, to be fair.

Another adorable feature of Pacino's setup is his wired earbuds. In the age where many have AirPods, Pacino is still rocking the long white cord.

The interview was the latest development in the Pacino-Shrek saga. This is good promotion for the animated children's franchise, which is set to return to the big screen in 2026.

After over a decade away, the Shrek franchise is coming back with a fifth installment. Stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will reprise the roles of Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona, respectively.

A new creative team is taking over, with Walt Dohrn and Brad Ableson co-directing it. Additionally, Michael McCullers will write the script.

Oscar winner and owner of a Shrek phone case, Al Pacino

Throughout his legendary career, Pacino has given us several iconic performances. After studying at HB Studio and the Actors Studio, he launched into a theater career before making his way to the big screen.

His first leading role came in 1971's The Panic in Needle Park. He starred in it alongside Kitty Winn. One year later, he would star in Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of The Godfather.

The role launched Pacino to new heights. He would land his first of nine Oscar nominations (four coming in the '70s) for the performance.

In between the first two Godfather movies, Pacino also starred in Scarecrow and Serpico. His other notable work in the '70s include Dog Day Afternoon and And Justice For All.

Throughout the '80s, Pacino kept delivering iconic performances. In that period, he starred in Scarface and Sea of Love. The '90s were similarly successful, as he starred in Dick Tracy, Carlito's Way, Heat, Donnie Brasco, The Devil's Advocate, and Any Given Sunday.

He also reprised the role of Michael Corleone one more time in The Godfather Part III in 1990. A director's cut, dubbed The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, was released in 2020.

In 1993, Pacino finally won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Scent of a Woman. That same year, he was also up for Best Supporting Actor for his part in Glengarry Glen Ross.

It would be nearly three decades before Pacino would receive another nomination. He earned a ninth nomination for his performance in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa.

Currently, Pacino is promoting his new memoir, Sonny Boy. It is the first time he has written a book about his life. Sonny Boy was released on October 14, 2024.