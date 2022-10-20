Silent Hill Transmission reveals 3 new games, a movie, and more

The recently concluded Silent Hill Transmission revealed 3 new games, a movie, and an interactive series. Keep reading to learn more about these.

The Silent Hill Transmission, which was aired on the official Konami YouTube channel, was jam-packed with news about the Silent Hill franchise. Long-time fans of the series have been waiting for any news about the series. Some have even resorted to installing the canceled PT on their jailbroken PS5s. This is why when the Silent Hill Transmission came, fans were understandably excited. To their surprise, however, Konami did not just announce one game. They announced way more than that.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

First and foremost, they announced that a remake of the fan-favorite Silent Hill 2 was on the way. This remake will have upgraded graphics, an updated combat system, and so much more. The game is a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive, with a release on other platforms expected sometime in the future.

Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F is another game that’s currently under development and is the first game to not be set in the titular town. Instead, the game’s setting is 1960s Japan. Not many details are available yet regarding the game. However, they revealed that Ryukishi07, known for his Higurashi When They Cry series, is working on the game.

Silent Hill Townfall

Silent Hill Townfall is a collaboration between Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and No Code. The game, according to the CEO of No Code, “respects the source material”, while doing something “a little bit different”. Although there were no other details yet about the project, players can expect the game to have a different experience compared to the others.

Silent Hill Ascension

Silent Hill Ascension is video series that will provide a whole new kind of Silent Hill experience. Viewers of the series can watch the story of Ascension unfold live online, and even influence it, shaping Silent Hill canon themselves. Konami is working with various companies including Genvid Technologies to bring a massive interactive experience to all of Ascension’s viewers.

Return to Silent Hill

Lastly, a new Silent Hill movie is on the way. Titled Return to Silent Hill, the movie is based on the story of Silent Hill 2. Konami is bringing back Christophe Gans and Victor Hadida, who served as the director and producer respectively of the original Silent Hill movies. Gans promises to make the story of the movie modern, while still remeaning true to the game it is based on.

