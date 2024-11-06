In the aftermath of the United States presidential election, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese did not hold back her disappointment as Donald Trump was projected to secure a re-election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. The rising WNBA star took to social media to express her sentiments, reflecting a profound disillusionment with the electoral outcome.

Reese's succinct reaction captures her dismay and concern for the country's direction.

“I’m so disappointed in America….Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?” Reese posted on X, formerly Twitter. Her comments underscore a deep-seated frustration with the election results, emphasizing a personal and collective disappointment many celebrities and billionaires feel.

“As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…” Reese continued, hinting at her idea that the election would negatively impact women's rights and broader social issues.

Sky's Angel Reese, other celebrities, upset over Trump election victory

The athlete's statement aligns with the reactions of other figures in the sports world, including Phoenix Mercury's Natasha Cloud, who also voiced her concerns on social media. Cloud's comments reflected a fear of societal divisions and the enduring issues of racism, misogyny, and discrimination. Fears that did not come to light in the first term of President Donald Trump.

“We are truly so broken as a country for this to be our reality,” Cloud wrote, expressing a worry about the future of fundamental human rights in the U.S.

The election results, as reported, showed Trump carrying key battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, critical to surpassing the 270 electoral-vote threshold needed to clinch the presidency. The former president also led the popular vote, adding to the historic victory, and what some are calling “the greatest comeback in political history.”

Reese’s call to prayer and positive thinking in response to the election’s outcome highlights her forward-looking approach despite a prevailing disappointment for her party. This perspective is not just about coping with the result but also about fostering resilience and advocating for continued engagement and activism in the political process.

In the context of sports figures speaking out, Reese's statements contribute to the growing trend of athletes using their platforms to address political and social issues. This movement reflects a broader understanding of the influence that public figures can have in shaping dialogues and encouraging civic participation among their followers, despite some disconnect the every day American may feel from celebrities.

Ultimately, Reese’s reaction to the election results serves as a poignant reminder of the emotional and societal stakes tied to political leadership in America. It underscores the significant impact that electoral outcomes can have on individuals and communities, particularly those who feel marginalized or vulnerable under certain administrations.