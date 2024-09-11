As of Tuesday, the Chicago Sky are holding on to the eighth seed in the WNBA playoffs with a record of 13-22. They're still in the playoff hunt even after a wrist injury ended the season for rookie sensation Angel Reese, who had just undergone surgery. Likewise, the Sky have updated fans on Reese's condition, announcing that she will begin injury rehab in the next few weeks, with the hopes of returning in the next season.

Reese also did her part in giving her fans peace of mind while they wait for her recovery. On Instagram, she uploaded a selfie showing her wrapped-up wrist while smiling to the camera.

The Sky star recovers

While Angel Reese's season is over thanks to injury and wrist surgery, she announced herself as one of the next big things in the WNBA. Throughout her first year in the league, she has already broken several records.

For one, Reese has broken Sylvia Fowles' single-season record of 404 rebounds. She also averaged monstrous rebounding numbers, grabbing the league-best 12.9 boards per game. Additionally, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 20 double-doubles in a season.

While she may need to work on her offensive game, her high motor and incredible nose for the ball simply can't be taught. These skills would always translate from college to the pros, for every team misses shots and every team needs someone to clean up their mistakes.

Likewise, she is still entering her second year in the WNBA, and she has more than enough time to develop a reliable offense, particularly as a force in the interior. During her rookie season, the former seventh overall pick only averaged 39.1% shooting from the field, making only 44.1% of her shots from less than five feet. There's only one way to go for her but up.

Rivals

On the other hand, her rival Caitlin Clark has also had a rookie season to remember. Through her sharpshooting and playmaking, Clark helped the Fever clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. During this amazing turnaround, the Fever also became only the second team in WNBA history to reach the postseason after starting the season 1-8 or worse.

After Reese went down to a wrist injury, the Rookie of the Year race may have gone to Clark. However, their rivalry will remain as long as they are active in the league.

Even WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert compared Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to legendary rivals Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Longtime NBA fans know that Bird vs. Magic helped draw the league out of the doldrums of the 1970s into global popularity, which Reese and Clark also seemed to have done with the WNBA.