Chicago Sky star Angel Reese revealed that she had been advised that playing overseas was essential to improve her game. During a recent conversation with WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese shared that she was told she “must go overseas” if she wanted to grow as a player. However, Swoopes disagreed with that sentiment, providing a different perspective on the matter.

“I was told I must go overseas in order for me to get better. They told me I’m not going to get better unless I go overseas,” Reese said.

Swoopes, who played overseas for only a small portion of her career, said that while international competition can be beneficial, it’s not necessary for everyone, especially not for players like Reese who are financially stable.

“When I look at where we are today, when I look at you, from a financial standpoint, you don’t have to go overseas to make money,” Swoopes said, noting that many players have historically gone overseas due to financial needs, but Reese doesn’t face the same pressures.

Angel Reese commits to Unrivaled

Reese, one of the brightest stars in the WNBA, recently committed to joining Unrivaled, a new three-on-three basketball league co-founded by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. The new league aims to provide players with an alternative to playing overseas during the WNBA offseason, offering competitive opportunities in the U.S. while allowing athletes to earn a substantial income. Reese and Swoopes praised the league, saying that it provides a chance to stay closer to home while still playing basketball and growing as an athlete.

“I love what Phee and Stewie are doing with Unrivaled. Just giving players ownership stake, giving them an opportunity to play in Miami in the off season, I think it’s great. I don’t know how I feel about the format and maybe it’s because I don’t know enough about it,” Swoopes said.

The financial and safety concerns surrounding playing overseas have gained more attention in recent years, especially following Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia in 2022. For many WNBA players, traveling abroad was once the only option to supplement their income during the offseason. Now, with the development of leagues like Unrivaled, players like Reese have more options.

Reese’s decision to join Unrivaled aligns with a growing movement among WNBA players to find alternatives to overseas play.

“I never planned on going overseas,” Reese said at the time she signed with Unrivaled, emphasizing that staying stateside is a priority for her.