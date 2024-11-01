Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been a notorious good luck charm for professional sports teams but remains undecided on the NBA. While she loves the league as a whole and has favorite players, the WNBA star admitted that she does not have a favorite team.

“I don't have a team,” Reese told Kiyan Anthony on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. “Chicago, I guess, because I stay in Chicago, but I really don't know them like that. The closest to Baltimore is Washington and I don't know them either. So I don't really got a team. I got favorite players, though.”

Reese noted that she leans toward favoring the Chicago Bulls only because of their association with the Sky. Reese was recently in the United Center for the Bulls' home game against the Orlando Magic, one that they won 102-99. Reese celebrated the win on X, formerly Twitter, and acknowledged the fact that professional teams are reportedly 5-0 when she attends their home game since becoming a professional.

In other leagues, including the NFL, Reese's favorite teams tend to be those located in her hometown of Baltimore. However, since there is no NBA team in her city, the 22-year-old has said that her favorite player is Kevin Durant due to his growing up in the nearby city of Washington, D.C. While admitting her affinity for Durant, Reese had to publicly deny that the two were in a romantic relationship.

Sky forward Angel Reese's effect on professional teams

It could be possible that Reese is remaining impartial by not selecting a favorite NBA team but it is unfortunate for those involved. While many individuals have been deemed as “curses” by fans — Drake and Sabrina Carpenter stick out — Reese is one of the few supporters who have been good luck for their teams.

Since the end of the 2024 WNBA season, Reese has attended five professional sports games, each time with the home team winning. In four of the five games, the team Reese supported was the outright winner. The one exception was the WNBA Finals game that she attended while wearing a custom-made top with both Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's jerseys on it.

Should she stay in Chicago long enough, she may end up choosing the Bulls as her team by default. Until then, they will have to win without her direct support.