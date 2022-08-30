Candace Parker continues to make insane WNBA playoff history for Sky

The Chicago Sky have championship aspirations. They are ready to bring home the WNBA Championship trophy in 2022. And with Candace Parker leading the way, they might be in line to get the job done. Parker has continued to add impressive accomplishments to her storied career this postseason. She recently became the third all-time leading playoff scorer in WNBA history, per the Chicago Sky on Twitter.

Parker moved past Maya Moore and trails only Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi. She tends to elevate her game to a new level during the postseason. The Sky trust Candace Parker to make clutch shots.

She is also the first WNBA player to reach 6,000 career points, 3,000 rebounds, and 1,500 assists. Her most recent effort in the Sky’s 68-63 loss is the perfect example of her all-around skill set. Candace Parker tallied 19 points, 18 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists in the loss. Additionally, she added an incredible 6 blocks and 4 steals. Parker single-handedly kept the Sky in the game until the end.

It should be noted that Candace Parker is not the only star on the Sky roster. Kahleah Copper is one of their best all-around scorers and Courtney Vandersloot is a vital piece to the puzzle. And when Parker, Copper, and Vandersloot are all clicking, the Sky are almost impossible to defeat. In fact, the Sky’s 100-62 win over the New York Liberty last week represents the largest margin of victory in WNBA history.

If Copper and Vandersloot find their rhythm next game alongside Candace Parker, the Sky will find themselves in excellent position to win.