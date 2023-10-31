After recently hiring former New Orleans Pelicans assistant Teresa Witherspoon as their next head coach, the Chicago Sky have hired within to fill the general manager vacancy.

The organization announced Tuesday that Jeff Pagliocca will be their new GM, having spent the last four seasons with the Sky in a player development role. Emre Vatansever wasn't brought back as the HC or GM after taking over in July for James Wade, who took a job with the Toronto Raptors.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff Pagliocca as the Chicago Sky’s new General Manager to identify and build the roster that will be a model for sustained success,” Sky President and CEO Adam Fox said, via the team's website. “Jeff’s expertise in player development and data driven talent evaluation, sophisticated basketball IQ, and his incredible relationships with players make him the perfect choice to complement Coach Weatherspoon as we strive for another championship in Chicago.”

Pagliocca also expressed how excited he is for this opportunity to lead the Sky:

“I am beyond grateful to be named the new General Manager of the Chicago Sky,” Pagliocca said. “I’m very proud to partner with Coach Weatherspoon and the Sky front office to shape a championship-caliber roster. With a strong background in strategy, player development, and tenure with this team, I am eager to build upon our tradition of excellence, hard work, and winning, in this energizing new chapter of Sky basketball. Expect us to bring unmatched toughness, grit, and relentless competitive spirit to Chicago.”

The Sky had a sub-par 2023 campaign, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces. Chicago had an 18-22 record in the regular season but did make the playoffs for the fifth straight year.