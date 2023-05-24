David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Chicago Sky knew they were headed to a rebuild, or at least a retool after this past offseason. They lost several key players from their 2021 championship team including Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Azurá Stevens in free agency. Allie Quigley decided to sit out the 2023 season. The Sky revamped their roster with a few key free agent signings including Courtney Williams, Elizabeth Williams and Isabelle Harrison. Unfortunately for the Sky, Isabelle Harrison suffered a meniscus injury. She underwent surgery on Tuesday as per M.A. Voepel of ESPN and there is no timetable on her return. Harrison had been listed on the Sky injury report to start the season.

The Chicago Sky will be without forward Isabelle Harrison indefinitely after she had surgery to repair a torn left meniscus, the team announced Tuesday. https://t.co/f1cqNkFt6R — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) May 23, 2023

Isabelle Harrison’s injury was just the latest for Sky team that has dealt with a rash of injuries to the frontcourt in particular. Harrison was signed by the Sky in the offseason as a free agent after having played the past four seasons for the Dallas Wings. Harrison began her WNBA career in 2016 after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. She also played one season for the then San Antonio Stars.

Last season, Harrison averaged 8.7 points per game and 4.3 rebounds with shooting splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 100 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Harrison doesn’t take many threes though, she has a career average of only 0.1 attempts from distance.

The Sky will have to wait for Harrison to make her debut at a later time.