One person who will benefit of the success of the Chicago Sky is Dwyane Wade since he is an investor which is the second former NBA player to do so with the first being Magic Johnson for the Los Angeles Sparks. With Angel Reese being the face of the Sky, Wade appeared on her show “Unapologetically Angel” to speak about his role with the team and the misconceptions that are out there about his involvement.

Wade invested into the Sky most likely since he is a proud Chicago native, but people were wondering how big of a role he has with the team in terms of making decisions. However, Wade clears the air by saying on Reese's show that he does not make any executive decisions, but admits he has input in the form of advice.

“I’m here, I'm a sounding board and it's just a lot of things that you could do,” Wade said. “Community stuff, you know outreaches, but even in the draft process. Just communicating with Michael (Alter) sending notes back. Looking at film like okay this is what I like of Angel, it's just advice. I'm on like an advisory board in a sense. I just give advice, I don't make the decisions.”

Sky's Angel Reese came to understand Dwyane Wade's role

The WNBA rookie of the year runner up in Reese herself also was prone to making that mistake as she said on her podcast that she asked Wade for a practice facility. She would come to understand Wade's role with the team as he doubles down on that he has discussions with people that can make these decisions happen.

“When I came to you I was like we need a practice facility we need it tomorrow,” Reese said. “But people don't even realize like you don't have that full whole control. Yeah you're not the owner.”

“I'm an investor,” Wade responded. “No but all the stuff that you talked about like we talked about that before I invested. We sat down with Michael, we sat down with Nadia, we talked about the practice gym. We talked about our players lifestyle, like we talked about like the role players coming in having a better lifestyle than our players because of where the practice gym is at versus where they’re staying. These are all discussions that were had.”

Dwyane Wade compares role to being a father

Wade would make the comparison that what he is to the Sky is like his role as a father being an “advisor.”

“It’s like my kids life, I’m just an advisor in your life now,” Wade said. “That’s a great place to be because you can take my advice or you can leave it. So when you’re an investor you don’t have a lot of say. You’re not the majority, you’re the minority, you don’t have a voice but it’s great that I’m a part of two organizations that allows me to have a voice as a minority investor where I can talk basketball with them and I can give my opinion, and I can have relationships with the players and just kind of be me.”

They look to bounce back as the Sky recently let go of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after a 13-27 record finish.