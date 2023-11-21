Sky star Kahleah Copper, fresh off a contract extension, has revealed some other big news regarding her engagement.

The Chicago Sky had a tough 2023 WNBA season. They had to navigate the abrupt departure of head coach James Wade in the middle of the season, finished with a record of 18-22 and squeaked into the playoffs only to be swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. The Sky have new head coach in place now though and they have a foundational star in Kahleah Copper who is fresh off signing a contract extension. But that's not the only big news regarding Kahleah Copper; she recently took to social media to announce her engagement.

We’ve decided on forever ♾️🌹 pic.twitter.com/CA6nw1Iscs — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) November 20, 2023

Just a day prior, Kahleah Copper posted another message on social media regarding her upcoming travel plans and it's now obvious that it was a precursor to announcing her engagement plans. Copper's wife to be is Binta Drammeh who plays basketball overseas and is a member of the Swedish national team.

Finally, I can take this vacation. Please don’t call or text. — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) November 19, 2023

While she is definitely off the market off the court, the Sky will sleep well knowing Kahleah Copper is off the marker on the court as well. Copper was set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason but she agreed to a contract extension near the end of the regular season that will keep her in a Sky jersey through the 2025 season. It was a max contract worth $241,984 next season and $248,134 in 2025.

This past season Copper was named to the All-Star team while 18.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting from three-point range and 77 percent shooting from the free-throw line.