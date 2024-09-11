CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky have gotten themselves back on track following a seven-game losing streak. The Sky won two consecutive games in their matchups against the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas during the first week of September. The team possesses obvious contributors like Chennedy Carter, but Teresa Weatherspoon highlighted another coveted player central to Chicago's success: Brianna Turner.

Turner has gained an increased role, with Angel Reese out for the season. The 6-foot-3 forward's impact goes well beyond stats, as highlighted in Teresa Weatherspoon's “best professional athlete praise.”

“That's the best professional athlete, person you'll ever be around. By far the best. She's been in these type of atmospheres. She's been in these type of games. She knows what it's like to be scratching and clawing to get to the playoffs. She understands. She comes out and plays her role real well. And that's what we want from ‘Breezy,” Weatherspoon said after Sunday's 92-77 win over the Dallas Wings.

“Right now, Breezy's a huge part of what we do, always has been, especially with the way she leads our bigs… She's guarding all these players. She knows. So when she's called, we know we have a great name being called. Because she goes out and she definitely gets her job done.”

Brianna Turner will be vital to Sky's late-season run

Brianna Turner started her WNBA career in 2019 when the Phoenix Mercury selected her with the 11th overall pick in the draft. Turner made the WNBA's All-Rookie team after building a strong foundation and made an impressive jump during her second year.

After averaging 7.2 points per game, 2.0 blocks, and 1.1 steals, Turner was named to the 2020 All-WNBA Defensive Team. She continued her stout production for another year and experienced sight slumps in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she joined a highly-promising Sky team.

As a veteran forward with playoff experience, Turner is vital to the development of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Moreover, Turner will be important to the Sky's late push to make the playoffs. Her interior defense, mid-range shooting, and rebounding will fill the void of the team's injuries and help them stay competitive.