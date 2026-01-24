Nike and Jordan Brand continue to add to their retro release calendar throughout 2026, consistently dropping classic and reimagined pairs with new releases announced each week. The Air Jordan 1 Low has been a staple for the brand over the last five years, releasing in a multitude of colorways and exclusive collaborations. This next AJ 1 Low arrives in “Medium Olive,” one of the more popular color schemes from Jordan Brand over the last few years.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 quickly became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its connection to the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan. The Air Jordan 1 Low released alongside the OG High, but only came in two white/metallic colorways at the time. Since, the shoe has made over in countless renditions and continues to remain popular in streetwear culture today.

Next up, we'll see a coherent mix of olive green, white, and black hit the stage in an ultra-clean colorway that's perfect for the fall and spring seasons.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive”

Detailed Look: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” 🫒 pic.twitter.com/1hf44D0qMB — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” Releases January 31st 🫒 Details: https://t.co/t6Kac6Mkep pic.twitter.com/eUB1TkzEiq — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) January 3, 2026



The pair follows a balanced scheme of Medium Olive/Black-Summit White-Sail for a modern, yet vintage feel to the classic silhouette. The eyelets, mudguard, heel panel, outsole, and logo tabs will all be done in medium olive nubuck for a smooth feel. The toebox and side panels will feature white leather to match the nylon tongue and rubber white outsole. Finally, the Nike Swoosh, Nike Air logo, Jordan wings logo, and laces will all be done in black for the perfect contrast.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Medium Olive” will release January 31, 2026 for a standard retail price of $185. Coming in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, the pair will see a wide release on Nike SNKRS along with partnering Nike retailers.

What are your thoughts on this newest AJ1 Low colorway?