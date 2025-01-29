NBA fans and all New Yorkers fondly remember those few magical weeks in February 2012 when Jeremy Lin took the world by storm with his coming out party for the New York Knicks. The pandemonium that ensued, later known as “Linsanity,” would define a young players career and unite an entire city behind him. Just recently, a never-before-seen exclusive sneaker for Jeremy Lin from 2013 resurfaced in the form of the timeless Nike Air Foamposite.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jeremy Lin appeared for the Knicks during a nine-game stretch when All-Star Carmelo Anthony was injured and out of the lineup. After scoring 25 points in 36 minutes of action against the New Jersey Nets, Lin went on to play at least 36 minutes for the next five games and score at least 20 points in each contest. The Knicks rattled seven-straight victories to effectively save their season and eventually win their first Playoff game since 2001.

Jeremy Lin was sporting the newest Nike Basketball sneakers at the time, but a recently surfaced image shows a Nike Air Foamposite PE (player exclusive) that was made for Lin back in 2013. The shoes were never revealed or even known to exist, until they were recently leaked on social media.

Jeremy Lin's 1-of-1 Nike Air Foamposite

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Lin's PE Foamposite takes similar cues from the “Knicks” Nike Foamposite released in 2013. This particular pair features a Knicks' orange foamposite upper accented with black along the mesh lace panels. The shoes have a translucent outsole and feature hits of blue throughout the sockliner, tongue, logos, and lace tips. Finally, we see Lin's number 17 and “JL” stitched into the back heel.

Shared by user @pgknows on Instagram, the shoes are rumored to be a 1-of-1 sneaker exclusively made for Jeremy Lin. As a result, these will never see the light of day in terms of a public release, but it's a great reminder of the historic and cultural run of “Linsanity” that made Jeremy Lin an NBA legend forever.