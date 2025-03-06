Los Angeles Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant is known for many attitudes throughout his career, most recently embodying his “Black Mamba” persona at the end of his playing career and far beyond. However, fans have nostalgic memories of Kobe rocking No. 8 and flying through the air for rim-rattling dunks. It was also a time when Bryant was signed to Adidas and within the next few months, they'll bring back one of the most iconic silhouettes Kobe ever laced up.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kobe Bryant first signed to Adidas back in 1996, inking a six-year deal with the company that included several signature sneaker models. Releasing in 2001, the Adidas Crazy 2 made waves as one of the most futuristic and unique looking shoes that have ever been made at the time.

Competing with other models like the Nike Air Foamposite from the same era, the Adidas Crazy 2 resembled the body of an Audi TT sports car and were meant to fully embody Kobe Bryant as a young, electric player in the league.

Adidas Crazy 2

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Adidas Crazy 2 will return in one of its original colorways of Zero Metallic/Core Black-Onix. The shoes are based in an Adidas boost performance outsole and raised mid-foot arch donning the three stripes. The upper is notably leather and TPU molded to give the shoe an outer “shell.” Inside, the shoes are anchored in a black mesh boot made to lock the wearer's foot into place. To this day, it remains as one of the most polarizing sneaker silhouettes ever released, regardless of brand.

The Adidas Crazy 2 “Zero Metallic” is set to release August 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $160, dropping in kid's sizing as well with adjusted pricing. The shoes will become available via Adidas and will come in a limited run, so be sure to monitor this drop and strike while the iron is hot!