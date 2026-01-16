All eyes are on the Oklahoma City Thunder this season with the NBA's best record and looking to repeat as champions. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to add another award to his already stacked resume, but he's also focused on his debut signature sneaker with Converse, the SHAI 001. Next up, we'll see the “Ares Grey” colorway hit retailers in the coming weeks.

First debuted to the public in September 2025, the long-awaited debut signature sneaker from SGA has been making waves over the last few months. Serving as the Creative Director for Converse Basketball, Gilgeous-Alexander had direct input into the shoe's design, from the original sketch to the significance of each colorway.

Arriving in monochromatic looks like “Butter,” “Masi Blue,” and “Charm Black,” this next “Ares Grey” colorway is done in honor of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's son, Ares. The pair has been worn by SGA numerous time throughout this season and will officially hit retailers following a confirmation from Converse Basketball.

Converse SHAI 001 “Ares Grey” release

Converse SHAI 001 “Ares Grey” is expected to release on January 22 🌫️ https://t.co/PUcXlNeoDt pic.twitter.com/BpQZQdmS3J — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 8, 2026



The all-grey colorway arrives on the futuristic and smooth silhouette designed by Gilgeous-Alexander himself. A mix of materials, including mesh, neoprene, and leather are seen throughout the multi-paneled uppers. The shoes are based in a Nike Air Zoom outsole, complete with the signature zipped upper over the laces. The tongue and insoles are finished with SGA's logo.

The Converse SHAI 001 “Ares Grey” is set to release January 22, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will release on Converse, Nike SNKRS app, and select partnering retailers in limited quantities. Expect a full-size run as the case has been with previous releases.

Where does this rank on your list of SHAI 001 colorways?