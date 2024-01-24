Snoop Dogg drops positive update on his daughter who recently suffered a stroke

Snoop Dogg has shared a positive update on his daughter Cori Broadus' health after her recent stroke, Billboard reports. The rapper, 52, revealed that his 24-year-old daughter is “doing a little bit better” during an exclusive chat with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of The Underdoggs. Cori Broadus suffered a severe stroke on Jan. 18 and has been in the hospital since then.

When asked if his daughter's health scare has given him a new perspective on life, Snoop responded, “Yeah, yeah. Something like that.” The rapper's comments reflect the impact of such incidents on family dynamics and personal reflections.

Cori Broadus also shared her own health update on Instagram, stating that she was taken off blood thinners and is likely to go home soon. In her Instagram Story, she expressed gratitude for the support and love she has received during her hospital stay. She mentioned, “I just want to thank every single person that has sent me flowers… I mean, like, thank you so, so much. I really, really appreciate all the love and support, it’s been keeping me going in here, like for real.”

Cori's Instagram Story included a glimpse of her playing Uno and undergoing a CT scan to determine the cause of her stroke. Last week, she had shared the news of her severe stroke in a Story, expressing her emotions and questioning why such a health crisis happened at her age.

Snoop Dogg's update and Cori's positive outlook on her recovery shed light on the resilience and strength within the family during challenging times. The support and love from fans and well-wishers have been instrumental in Cori's healing process.