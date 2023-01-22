When Shane Beamer became the head football coach at South Carolina, things weren’t in the best shape for the program. Fast forward a couple of years, and Beamer has the team on the come-up. After this commitment from a top prospect, it’s apparent people are paying attention to the revival.

Kam Pringle, a four-star offensive tackle and the top-ranked player in South Carolina for the 2024 cycle, has chosen to stay within the state and play for the Gamecocks. According to Blake Baumgartner of ESPN, Pringle is the cycle’s top tackle in the nation.

This is a huge recruiting win for Shane Beamer and South Carolina, who were able to keep the highly sought after prospect inside the state, even with some of the nation’s top programs coming after him.

Among the teams trying to sway Pringle were two-time defending champion Georgia, SEC rival Florida and in-state rival Clemson.

“They’re in state, they’re super close,” Pringle told ESPN. “The staff has done a great job of turning the program around and developing guys and kind of turning nothing into something. Just doing what they got to do to build the program. And then they’ve also done a great job recruiting.”

Since taking over as the head coach in 2020, Beamer has improved the team’s win total in each season, going from two wins at the time of his arrival, to eight wins this past season.

In the recruiting wars, Beamer has had a top-20 recruiting class each season, adding to a streak that started in 2017.

Bringing Pringle in only adds to the continued-building of the foundation.