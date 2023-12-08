For The Emperor once more! Here are the details for Space Marine 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Years after the Ork invasion, once more fight for The Emperor! Here are the details for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Release Date: September 9, 2024

Space Marine 2 has a release date of September 9, 2024. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Although originally slated for a 2023 release, the game received a release date delay. Now, we have a definite date as to when this game will come out.

Space Marine 2 Gameplay

Space Marine 2 Extended Gameplay Trailer

Much like its predecessor, this game is a third-person shooter. Players take control of a Space Marine, one of His Majesty's Angels. Players have a variety of weapons to use in their fight to purge the enemy. This includes the well-known and loved Bolter, the Chainsword for melee encounters, the explosive Plasma Pisol, flamethrowers, and even their own bodies. Players must use every weapon in their arsenal to take down the enemy filth before them.

Also like the previous game, the game is likely a linear shooter game. Players will have to travel from point A to point B, completing objectives while making their way to the end of the level. While there is some slight exploration in the game, it will likely not be a very open world. Players can explore around to find ammunition, but they will steel need to get to the end of the level to proceed with the game.

Space Marine 2 Story

Space Marine 2 Co-Op Campaign Reveal Trailer

The game happens in the Grimdark Future of the 40th Millenia. Players take control of Lieutenant Titus, the protagonist of the first game. At the end of the first game, Titus, then a Captain, was accused of being a Heretic after he showed resistance to Chaos. Eventually, he was allowed to return to the Ultramarines, but not before being demoted. Not only that, but he has also garnered the suspicion of his Space Marine Chapter. However, this does not stop him from undergoing Rubicon Primaris, turning him into a PRimaris Space Marine. Unlike in the first game, where players fight against an Ork invasion, players will instead have to fight against the Hive Fleet Leviathan, a Tyranid fleet.

