Spencer Shrader’s decision to join the Kansas City Chiefs has already proven fruitful for both the kicker and the team. After only 10 days with the organization, Shrader has gone from a mid-season acquisition to delivering a clutch game-winning field goal in the Chiefs’ Week 12 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The 31-yard kick sealed Kansas City’s 30-27 win, further solidifying Shrader’s place as a key contributor.

Reflecting on his choice to sign with the Chiefs, Shrader cited the team’s elite culture and professionalism as significant factors. “I wanted to be around an elite staff, elite players, everyone is very on top of things here,” Shrader told reporters, as shared by Charles Goldman on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm gaining value just by being a part of this place, being a part of this organization.”

Shrader has been flawless in his brief stint with Kansas City, connecting on all six extra points and going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts. Sunday’s game-winning kick marked the first of his career at the NFL and college levels. Shrader described his mindset in that high-pressure moment as one of calm and focus.

Chiefs get a hidden gem in their new kicker

“You can feel like the stadium is getting excited, but you always try to stay calm,” Shrader said. “We were reflecting on Philippians 4 in our Bible study—‘Do not be anxious about anything, but instead pray about everything.’ It was about staying calm and simplifying everything. At the end of the day, it’s just snap, hold, kick.”

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed complete confidence in Shrader’s deliverability. “I had a ton of confidence,” Mahomes said. “I’ve seen him do it in practice. We got him into his sweet spot, and he nailed it.”

Shrader credits his rapid adjustment to the Chiefs’ organizational excellence and the support from teammates. “I’m around a group of true professionals,” Shrader said. “The snapper and holder are elite, and they’re trying to get you as comfortable as possible. Every day is a learning experience.”

When asked about his mindset on field goals of varying lengths, Shrader was unfazed. “I don’t even think about it. At the end of the day, I just go out there and kick it wherever they put it down.”

For Shrader, the opportunity to contribute to a team with a championship pedigree is a dream come true. “The biggest emotion in that moment is gratitude for the opportunity,” he said. “When you join an organization like the Chiefs, there’s a standard to uphold. I just wanted to come in, do my best, and step up when the team needed me.” With his composure, faith, and focus, Shrader is already making a strong case as a reliable presence for the Chiefs.