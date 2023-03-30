Nintendo is still sending some love to Splatoon 3 players by continuing its support for the game with another update like this Splatoon Update Version 3.1.0. The Splatoon 3 Version 3.1.0 Update is set to be available for download starting March 30, 2023, and it includes a lot of changes in the game including Splatoon 3 DLC and Splatfests adjustments. The update also comes with a Crab Tank nerf which has been on the crosshairs of many Inklings.
Splatoon Version 3.1.0 Update Details
The Splatoon 3 Version 3.1.0 Update includes the following details from the official website of the game. This includes Splatoon 3 DLC updates as well.
Changes to Splatoon 3 DLC Update
- Added some data relating to Inkopolis during Splatfests.
Changes to Splatfest
- Added a song that will play during Splatfest Battles and Tricolor Turf Wars.
- This song will play whether or not the player has downloaded the Splatoon 3 DLC update.
- Adjusted the points awarded for each category during the Splatfest Final Results.
|Category
|Before
|After
|Splatfest Sneak Peek
|+8p
|+7p
|% of Votes
|+10p
|+8p
|Splatfest Battle (Open)
|+12p
|+12p
|Splatfest Battle (Pro)
|+12p
|+12p
|Tricolor Battle
|+15p
|+18p
|Total
|57p
|57p
Changes to Multiplayer
- Specifications for some main weapons have changed.
|Weapon
|Change Detail
|Splattershot Nova
|
|Luna Blaster
Luna Blaster Neo
|
|Big Swig Roller
|
|Snipewriter 5H
|
|Slosher
Slosher Deco
|
|Mini Splatling
Zink Mini Splatling
|
|Dapple Dualies
Dapple Dualies Nouveau
|
|Splat Dualies
|
|REEF-LUX 450
|
- Specifications for some sub weapons have changed
|Sub Weapon
|Change Details
|Angle Shooter
|
|Burst Bomb
|
- Specifications for some special weapons have changed.
|Special Weapon
|Change Details
|Ink Vac
|
|Tacticooler
|
|Reefslider
|
|Inkjet
|
|Ultra Stamp
|
|Crab Tank
|
|Kraken Royale
|
- Specifications for some gear abilities have changed.
|Gear Ability
|Change Details
|Sub Resistance Up
|
|Opening Gambit
|
- Points required for some special weapons have been changed.
|Weapon
|Before
|After
|Carbon Roller Deco
|200
|190
|.96 Gal Deco
|200
|210
- The sound effects for an opponent’s Kraken Royale are now easier to hear from a distance.
Changes to Salmon Run
- Made the interval between touching a Golden Egg and being able to use it roughly the same for all players.
- By adjusting the animation speed when a Golden Egg goes into a non-host-player’s life ring, the interval between touching a Golden Egg and being able to use it is now roughly the same for the host and non-host players.
- However, if communication delays exceed a certain level, the timing may not be the same as the host player.
This update focuses on adding Splatfest data, adjusting Splatfest Points, and making tweaks to online multiplayer.
For Splatfest Points, adjustments to the Halftime Report should make it feel less like the winning team has already been decided.
For main weapons, the changes should highlight the unique traits of weapons and strengthen certain combinations of sub and special weapons.
For sub weapons, the changes should create more ways to use certain sub weapons, as well as curtail strategies that employed repetitive use of certain sub weapons.
For special weapons, we have reviewed and made adjustments to the performance of each special weapon now that the usage of special weapons new to Splatoon 3 is better established.
For the new special weapon Kraken Royale, its basic abilities are unchanged, but it has been adjusted in certain modes to reduce unfavorable circumstances.
For Salmon Run, the changes should ensure that lag will be minimal no matter which system is the host. It’s possible that selection of the host system for wireless play in any or all game modes may change, either by adding a feature or improving communication efficiency. Therefore, we are taking steps to minimize lag regardless of which system is the host.
We plan on releasing the next update at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.
Bug Fixes
Fixes to Player Controls
- This update focuses on adding Splatfest data, adjusting Splatfest Points, and making tweaks to online multiplayer.
- For Splatfest Points, adjustments to the Halftime Report should make it feel less like the winning team has already been decided.
- For main weapons, the changes should highlight the unique traits of weapons and strengthen certain combinations of sub and special weapons.
- For sub weapons, the changes should create more ways to use certain sub weapons, as well as curtail strategies that employed repetitive use of certain sub weapons.
- For special weapons, we have reviewed and made adjustments to the performance of each special weapon now that the usage of special weapons new to Splatoon 3 is better established.
- For the new special weapon Kraken Royale, its basic abilities are unchanged, but it has been adjusted in certain modes to reduce unfavorable circumstances.
- For Salmon Run, the changes should ensure that lag will be minimal no matter which system is the host. It’s possible that selection of the host system for wireless play in any or all game modes may change, either by adding a feature or improving communication efficiency. Therefore, we are taking steps to minimize lag regardless of which system is the host.
- We plan on releasing the next update at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.
Fixes to Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that caused a player to not take blast damage from an Inkjet shot if it looked like the shot landed on their screen but not on the screen of the Inkjet user.
- Fixed an issue where it wasn’t defined which player’s screen would be used as the standard if an Ultra Stamp user attacked an opponent and a communication delay caused the shot to land differently between the two players’ screens.
- Fixed an issue in Scorch Gorge in Clam Blitz mode where clams were not placed symmetrically at the start of a battle.
- Fixed an issue in Hagglefish Market where some terrain unintentionally appeared translucent, depending on the position of the player and the camera.
- Fixed an issue in Hammerhead Bridge in Rainmaker mode that allowed players to get into certain unintended narrow spaces.
- Fixed an issue in Mahi-Mahi Resort in Clam Blitz mode where clams were not placed symmetrically at the start of a battle.
- Fixed an issue in certain areas of Wahoo World that would not allow players to swim even if those areas looked like they had been inked.
- Fixed an issue in certain areas of Wahoo World that would allow players to swim even if those areas couldn’t be inked.
- Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs in Tower Control mode that sometimes caused players at the top of the slope to get caught between the tower and the terrain.
- Adjusted part of the terrain in Flounder Heights to fix an issue that enabled players to use unintended methods to invade the enemy base with the Kraken Royale.
- Fixed an issue when using Super Chump in Flounder Heights that sometimes caused decoys to fall into trees and telephone poles.
- Fixed an issue on Manta Maria that caused sub weapons to get buried within the terrain when used on certain walls.
- Fixed an issue in Manta Maria in Turf War/Splat Zones/Clam Blitz modes that caused the pillar in the center of the stage to get painted unnaturally.
Fixes to Salmon Run
- Fixed an issue in Big Run that prevented players from receiving a badge according to their high score, even if they received the corresponding decoration.
- Players who are in this situation will be able to receive their badges once they have applied this update data and restarted the game software.
- Fixed an issue that made it look like special-ability activations didn’t get replenished for an Xtrawave if the player had used up their special abilities already and were wearing the “Gloopsuit” series of work suits.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused player controls to stop working if the player was standing in certain areas while the wave was changing.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Flyfish from being splatted when the Flyfish’s cockpit got smashed by a Slammin’ Lid.
- Fixed an issue in the Goldie Seeking event where the state of the gushers would differ for each player, preventing them from damaging Goldies.
- Fixed an issue in the Mothership event that prevented boxes being carried by Chinooks from exploding even when they were destroyed.
- Fixed an issue in the Mothership event where if a Chinook was defeated right before letting go of its box, whether or not the box remained would differ on some players’ screens.
Other Fixes
- Fixed an issue that made certain stickers hard to see against the background when a player got them.
- Fixed an issue on the confirmation screen when joining friends in a group with a password that caused the group’s voice chat to appear to be off even when it was set to on.
- Fixed a rare issue where doing certain actions on the Freshest Fits page of the Equip screen would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where if the player pressed the ZR Button while in Hotlantis to change the product display, then went to another shop before returning to Hotlantis, the product display would not revert to its original state.
- Fixed an issue in the lobby that prevented players from being able to set an alias after entering the password to join a Private Battle.
Those are all the changes in the Splatoon 3 Version 3.1.0 and the Splatoon 3 DLC update. Catch more on the latest news, updates, and events on Splatoon 3 like this Splatoon 3 Version 3.1.0 Update and Splatoon 3 DLC Update here on ClutchPoints Gaming!
Best of luck, Inklings!