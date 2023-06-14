Selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will be the San Antonio Spurs' biggest move of the offseason. Don't be surprised if acquiring Chris Paul is second on San Antonio's list. Whether it happens through a trade or free agency, the Spurs have a strong chance to feature a Chris Paul-Victor Wembanyama pairing, according to the latest betting odds.

The Spurs are the favorites at BetOnline to become Paul's next team. The offshore sportsbook gives Paul +200 odds to join Wembanyama in San Antonio for the 2023-2024 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers are second with +275 odds to acquire Paul this summer. The Boston Celtics (+500), Los Angeles Clippers (+600) and Dallas Mavericks (+700) also trail the Spurs as potential Paul suitors.

Paul's days with the Phoenix Suns appear to be numbered. The Suns are trying to move off of Paul's $30.8 million salary—only $15.8 million is guaranteed—for 2023-2024. Phoenix is reportedly trying to trade Paul, though the Suns could end up waiving Paul and stretching the guaranteed portion of his salary over five years. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor recently reported that the Spurs, Lakers and Clippers have been mentioned around the league as possible Paul destinations.

With the Spurs set to build their team around Wembanyama, Paul might be a perfect fit in San Antonio. It would make sense for the Spurs to find a veteran, pass-first point guard who can help the French phenom grow while putting him in positions to score.

Paul appears to have entered a different stage of his career, though he's still a productive player. The veteran averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Suns last season.