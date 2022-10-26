The Steam Halloween sale, called the Steam Scream Fest, is currently underway. To celebrate this sale, and to enjoy the spooky atmosphere, here is our top recommended horror and survival games that are currently on sale, and that you should try out.

10. Darkwood (70% off)

Release date: July 24, 2014

Developed by: Acid Wizard Studio

Published by: Acid Wizard Studio

Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game. It is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Darkwood aims to deliver a terrifying horror experience through its atmosphere, music, and gameplay. Unlike most top-down games, players cannot see behind their character, much like in real life. This gives a constant sense of fear, as you don’t know what’s behind you at any given time. The game’s music and art don’t help either, as they work in perfect harmony to unnerve the player. It’s possible to fight back against the monsters or even sneak around them. However, that does not ensure your survival. Another important feature of this game is that your choices matter. Some choices will help the player, while others can lead to your doom.

If you want to experience a very atmospheric horror game that will have you at the edge of your seat, then this game is for you.

9. Mortuary Assistant (15% off)

Release date: August 2, 2022

Developed by: DarkStone Digital

Published by: Dread XP

The Mortuary Assistant is a first-person horror game. It is available on the PC, with a demo available to try out. This game answers the question: What if one of the scariest jobs in the world became extra scary? As the name implies, you take on the role of a mortuary assistant by the name of Rebecca Owens. During one of your routine embalmings, you realize that the bodies you are working on are different. It is therefore up to you to figure out just what exactly is going on, while still doing your job. What I find funny and fun about this game is that even though you are literally being chased by demonic beings, you still have to finish the work assigned to you by your boss. Not only does this game have horror in the supernatural sense, but also the horrors of being an adult.

If you want to experience what it is like to work in a mortuary, then this game is definitely for you. Try it out at this Seam Halloween sale.

8. Endoparasitic (25% off)

Release date: October 24, 2022

Developed by: Narayan Walters

Published by: Narayan Walters

Endoparasitic is a top-down survival horror game that is available on PC. You play the role of a scientist, working in a secret research lab on a remote asteroid. After mutated monsters attack your facility, it is up to you to protect and save your research. During the attack, however, you were attacked by some mutated creatures who ripped off three of your limbs. Yes, you read it right, you play as a character with only his right arm left. You move your character by having him drag his torso around, and you reload all of your weapons manually with one hand as well. If you think that’s already hard, there is also a parasite slowly making its way to your brain and will kill you if it succeeds. Thankfully, there are serums that help push back the parasite, but that is only a temporary solution.

If you want the challenge of surviving against monsters with only one arm, then this game is for you.

7. Corpse Party (30% off)

Release date: October 21, 2021

Developed by: MAGES

Published by: XSEED Games

Corpse Party is a top-down 2D horror game. It is available on PC. This game is an updated version of the 2016 game of the same name, which is also available on PC. The story of Corpse Party follows a group of high school students telling scary stories to each other at school. To deepen their friendship and make it last forever, they decide to do a friendship ritual. However, things go south as the ritual instead transports them to another world. These high schoolers must then work together to find a way back while also figuring out just why exactly this happened to them. Don’t let the game’s 2D graphics fool you, as Corpse Party’s horror is comparable to other modern horror games.

If you want to experience a horror game that’s full of blood and gore, then this one might be for you. Pick up a discounted copy this Team Halloween sale.

6. Lobotomy Corporation (66% off)

Release date: April 9, 2018

Developed by: ProjectMoon

Published by: ProjectMoon

Lobotomy Corporation is a management and simulation game with horror elements. It is available on PC. You take on the role of the new Manager of Lobotomy Corporation. This Company contains and manages creatures that can potentially pose a threat to mankind’s survival. If you’re familiar with the SCP series of fiction, then this game is quite similar to that. The Lobotomy Corporation makes sure that these creatures are properly contained, lest the world falls thanks to your mistakes. Although the game’s graphics are cute for the most part, do not let it fool you. The story you experience in the game, and how events unfold is enough to unnerve anyone.

If you like management games with a touch of horror and difficulty, then try this game out.

5. Vampire Survivors (20% off)

Release date: October 20, 2022

Developed by: Luca Galante

Published by: Luca Galante

Vampire Survivors is a top-down roguelite game. It is available on PC. Unlike most of the games on the list, this one isn’t really all that scary. I included it because of its recent release after being on early access for almost an entire year. As mentioned above, it is a roguelite game. This means that whenever you die, your character’s progress resets. However, upgrades you buy outside of levels carry over. This game is a very good game to relax on, as all you really do is just walk around and avoid enemies. This gives the satisfaction of seeing hundreds of enemies die on your screen without much effort.

If, after playing so many horror games, you want to try a relaxing game, then this one is for you.

4. Darkest Dungeon (85% off)

Release date: January 19, 2016

Developed by: Red Hook Studios

Published by: Red Hook Studios

Darkest Dungeon is a 2D roguelike dark fantasy survival game with some eldritch horror elements. It is available on the Nintendo Switch and on PC. It’s important to note however that it’s the PC version that is on sale. The story follows an unnamed character who inherited an estate from their Ancestor. After arriving at the estate, you find out that your Ancestor has been delving into the occult and eldritch horrors. It is now your job to hire adventurers that will help you get to the bottom of things. I recommend this game because of its difficulty, and the satisfaction that comes with beating difficult battles. The art style is amazing, and the music helps in setting the atmosphere of the game. Plus, the mods are great. It’s important to note, however, that there is permadeath in this game. If a character dies, they are gone for good.

If you wanna try out a difficult but very satisfying game, then try out Darkest Dungeon this Steam Halloween sale.

3. Resident Evil 2 (70% off)

Release date: January 25, 2019

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

Resident Evil 2 is a third-person zombie survival horror game. It is available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. It will also be available on November 11, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch through Cloud gaming. The story follows rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy, as well as Claire Redfield. Their own circumstances brought them to Racoon City, which is filled with zombies. It is up to Leon and Claire to figure out what happened to the city, while also looking for an escape. This game has good replayability as the story changes slightly depending on whether you played Leon or Claire in the first half of the game. It is also a good way to get acquainted with Leon, as the remake of Resident Evil 4 is also in the works. If you’re not familiar with it, Leon is also the protagonist there.

If you want a good entry point to the Resident Evil series, then this game is a good start.

2. Resident Evil Village (25% off)

Release date: May 7, 2021

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

Resident Evil Village is a third-person zombie survival horror game. It is available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. A Cloud version of this game for the Nintendo Switch is also coming out on October 28, 2022. I included this game on the list because the Winters’ Expansion is coming out on October 28, 2022. As such, this is a great time to play the game so that you can be ready for when the expansion drops. While I think it’s possible to play and enjoy this game on its own, it’s advisable to play the previous game, Resident Evil 7 which is also on sale right now. This is because their stories are connected, and follow Ethan Winters as he fights to reunite his family.

If you want a game with good story and good gameplay, then this game is for you.

1. Project Zomboid (33% off)

Release date: November 8, 2013

Developed by: The Indie Stone

Published by: The Indie Stone

Project Zomboid is an open-world zombie survival game for the PC. If you’ve been reading my articles, you will notice that I have placed Project Zomboid as my top zombie game to try out for the past two months. This is thanks in no part to just how scary this game can play. Much like Darkwood, this game is a top-down game where you cannot see what is directly behind you. This adds to the game’s horror factor, as just one bite in the wrong place can immediately kill your character. This game is a zombie game through and through and has that perfect balance of difficulty, atmosphere, zombies, and fun. Not just that, the experience is even better when playing with your friends.

If you want a zombie game that’s fun, and even better with friends, then pick this game up this Steam Halloween sale.