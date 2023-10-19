Actor Brian Cox says Succession took its toll on him and his privacy.

“I've lost my anonymity, and I've realized that that was what was important to me,” Cox discussed, according to The Guardian.

“I haven't ever experienced anything like this. I mean, you ask for success in your work, and you get it, and then you have to deal with the consequences. I've always valued my privacy, but that's gone. I've been very lucky that I've had it for so long. You know, I've been doing this for over 60 years. And it's finally over,” he added.

The Succession star's privacy, though a personal issue with him, is not slowing him down.

Brian Cox's directing his first film and more

He's heading to Scotland to direct his first feature film, Glenrothan, at the age of 77. The film is set in a whiskey distillery, and he will also play one of the leads.

“I was supposed to do it this next year, but it just become overwhelmingly difficult because I was exhausted,” the actor said.

He's also in The Score by Oliver Cotton. It's not a series, but it's on stage.

The play is about Johann Sebastian Bach, Cox's role, and investigates a moment in his life when he was summoned from his home in Leipzig to the Prussian king's court, Frederick the Great. The task for the musician is to improvise a fugue around a theme of music composed by the king.

Being on stage will not bring in quite the audience as Succession did, considering it's in a theater instead of streaming. This might, in return, make him less recognized eventually, and he can get his privacy back to some degree.