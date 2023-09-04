Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is set to have his first signature shoe released by Nike. He previewed the ‘Book 1' Sunday in videos posted to Instagram and X.

In the video, Booker is seen scrolling on Instagram and liking comments from people who criticized the look of his sneaker when it leaked a few months ago. He is then seen showing the shoe to former Suns teammate Jamal Crawford at “The Crawsover Pro AM” league over the weekend.

Booker's shoe appears to be exactly like the leak from a few months ago. Fans offered their reaction to Booker's preview.

These look so good 🤩 — whyman (@CrossoverAce) September 4, 2023

Hmmm, show the other color ways goat — 𝑺𝑼𝑵𝑫𝑼𝑺𝑻 ☄️💫 (@SundustCrusader) September 3, 2023

Goat — Goat Talk 🐐 (@GoatTalkC) September 3, 2023

I love these. Simple but dope. They kinda look like skate shoes, are definitely true to Booker’s style. Excited to see some other colorways. — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 4, 2023

They don’t look bad tbh

They don’t look like they for balling tho — Phil 💫 (@ImPhxlly) September 4, 2023

Booker is regarded as a top-10 player in the NBA. He and the Suns have been one of the NBA's best teams over the last three years.

Booker in the playoffs this past season was arguably the best player in the league. He became the first player since Michael Jordan to record 295 points in the first eight games of a postseason run. He long led playoff scorers and was among the leaders in “stocks,” or steals and blocks, in the Suns' run to the Western Conference semifinals.

Phoenix lost in the second round to the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets in six games. The Suns were the only team to take the Nuggets to six games in the playoffs.

Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever championship this season. The Suns have Booker and superstar forward Kevin Durant, who is still regarded as a top-five player. The Suns also traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and have starting center Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix also upgraded its bench and added key players on minimum contracts. Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon leads the group.