Before Monday's game, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was presented with a commemorative ring from USA Basketball team director, Grant Hill. The latter was a member of the Suns during the tail-end of his career. However, now with USA Basketball, he had to assemble the best team to represent the United States.

Hill selecting Booker was a pristine choice for the team. Even though he didn't have eye-popping performances like LeBron James or Stephen Curry, he did what was asked of him. From playing defense to being a spark plug, he did it all. As a result, Booker was even named the unsung MVP by head coach Steve Kerr.

Fast forward almost one year later, and Booker relishes in his Gold Medal. Following the game, Booker explained how much the ring means to him, and how this moment comes full circle.

“It was special,” Booker said. “Everybody that was a part of that trip and that experience, it's going to hold a special place in our hearts for a long time. I remember when he came to Minnesota and told us that we'd be on the team. Now almost a year later, being presented that was pretty cool.

Does Grant Hill want Devin Booker to run it back?

Booker is only 28 years old. Even though he's been in the league for nine seasons, he has plenty of quality basketball in front of him. Each season, his game has developed. The Suns star has improved his defense, playmaking, and basketball IQ. At the same time, he's maintained that killer instinct and has continually found ways to be an elite scorer.

His development was on full display for USA Basketball, and so was his confidence. For instance, Booker called his shot at the Gold Medal one year before going to Paris. In a tweet by Kyle Kuzma, he asked who are some star players that are willing to take a lesser role to win. Booker immediately responded with “I'll do it.”

Safe to say, mission accomplished for the Suns guard.

However, there's another catch now to Olympic coverage. In an Instagram post by Bleacher Report, Hill said to Booker and Kevin Durant “Make sure you guys answer your phone in 4 years.” Durant responded with “Haha, I'm there.”

While Booker's response wasn't shared, he would likely accept another invitation to represent the United States on the global stage. After all, he's shown a selflessness that many players were stunned by. Not that he's a selfish player, but that a player of his caliber took a backseat to help the team win.

Either way, Booker can grow his legacy with another trip to the Summer Olympics, courtesy of Hill.