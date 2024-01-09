The Suns face the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back. KD is listed as probable with a hamstring strain.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant returned from a two-game absence due to a right hamstring strain in the Suns' 121-115 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, in which they blew the game in the fourth quarter.

Durant is averaging 29.6 points — fifth-most in the NBA — and has the best 3-point percentage (47.3) in the league. Durant against the Grizzlies said he felt “alright” after playing on the hamstring, which he tested in sprint work at practices before Sunday's game.

Durant credited Grizzlies forward/center and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson for his performance.

“I felt we got some good looks there, we got a lot of back rim,” said Durant, who finished shooting 11-of-23 with 23 points in the loss. He also had 10 rebounds and five assists.

“We missed like three or four point-blank layups too. Just one of those games that you got to fight through and give yourself a chance late. We got more shots up then them, wasn’t too bad on the glass. They had 15 offensive rebounds, we had 16. Turnovers wasn’t bad, they had more than us. They just made more shots than us.”

The Suns have been the worst fourth-quarter team in the NBA this season. Phoenix is shooting 42.6 percent from the field (29th) and has the worst average (24.6) of points.

Without Durant in the lineup, the Suns are 5-2. However, most of their 10-game stretch to start the season was with Durant, who had to work and play off role players rather than stars Devin Booker — who missed eight of those games — and Beal.