After Bradley Beal exited the Phoenix Suns game on Tuesday with a left hip contusion, he's questionable to play for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. He's been on the injury report since Wednesday, one day after the injury. However, Beal was a limited participant in practice the rest of the week. Head Coach Mike Budenholzer explained the injury as taking it day by day. That's been a recurring theme throughout the season with Beal and other Suns players.

Phoenix will need everything they can get in this brief three-game road trip. Jusuf Nurkic will miss Saturday's game as well. His absence isn't injury-related, as Nurkic was suspended for a fight with Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall. That was another blow in Tuesday's loss. Missing two of your starters is not a recipe for success. Still, the team isn't urgent about Beal returning to the court.

After all, he could aggravate the left hip contusion again if he rushes his recovery. Plus, injuries to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant this season have made the team even more cautious. Even with the caution, the 15-17 record might call for all hands on deck. As a result, Beal could see himself playing in Saturday's game if given the green light.

Bradley Beal's injury comes at a bad time for the Suns

As mentioned earlier, the Suns sit with a 15-17 record. It's the first time they've been two games below .500 all season. With that being said, the injuries have plagued their stars like no other. Booker missed five games, Durant has missed 11 games, and Beal has missed eight games. The Big 3 hasn't had time to gel together this season under Budenholzer.

Regardless, other players have stepped up to the plate. For instance, Josh Okogie helped the Suns secure a much-needed Christmas Day win over the Denver Nuggets. Still, Beal posted 27 points on 50% shooting in that win. No matter the depth, having a star player in Beal out on the floor is essential to success.

Furthermore, Phoenix is taking on the Pacers. They're known as a high-octane offense and put the hurting on the Suns the last time they squared off. While Booker exited that game, the defensive pressure on Beal and Durant was insurmountable. Plus, excess effort from the Pacers players turned lackadaisical turnovers into easy points.

The Suns will hope to have the final member of their Big 3 back for Saturday's contest. The injury report will continually be updated until the game tips off. Then, there will be a full conclusion about whether Beal will play against the Pacers or not.