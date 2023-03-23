Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odell Beckham Jr might have an important free agent decision to make in his NFL career, but something else is currently on his mind: his fandom for the Phoenix Suns. Beckham, who has regularly attended Suns games, is invested in the teams’ success, particularly with the franchise bracing for a potential playoff run after the acquisition of superstar forward Kevin Durant at the NBA’s trade deadline.

But Durant, who was recovering from a knee injury and then suffered a freak ankle injury during Suns warmups, has only played in three games for Phoenix. The team’s fans, Beckham included, have yet to truly see Durant in action since the trade.

And Beckham is very excited about Durant’s potential return, so much so, that he sent the Suns star a two-word message on Twitter.

Beckham said “CAN’T WAIT.”

It’s safe to say that the Pro Bowl wideout can’t contain his excitement for Durant’s return, which could reportedly happen at the end of March or the beginning of April.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s cool that Beckham is just as giddy as Suns fans about the prospect of seeing more of one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen.

While he can’t wait to kick back and watch Durant go to work for his Suns, NFL fans also can’t wait to see where the star receiver will end up in free agency.

Beckham, who hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 Super Bowl win, recently worked out for as many as 12 teams, with the likes of the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills expressing interest in him.

As he awaits a free agent signing, Beckham will continue to enjoy Suns basketball- and await the return of Kevin Durant.