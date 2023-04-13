A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia might have tough questions to answer about the working environment at his United Wholesale Mortgage company. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Polly Mosendz and Caleb Melby, past and present employees have complained about “racial disparities, sexual harassment, and bullying by managers.”

“More than two dozen people who have worked at Ishbia’s United Wholesale Mortgage in recent years described a high-pressure locker-room environment at the company’s Pontiac, Michigan, offices. Several said some underwriting managers treated Black workers differently from White employees. Others said leering and sexually offensive remarks were common among sales staff. Most asked not to be named citing fear of reprisals.”

None of the said employees have accused Mat Isbhia of using offensive verbiage or sexual harassment, with most of the complaints targeted at managers. Ishbia purchased the Suns earlier this year for a record $4+ billion, bringing with him the team’s hope that the workplace environment under his reign will be much more respectful than it was before when Robert Sarver still owned the franchise.

United Wholesale Mortgage has since responded to the allegations, with Chief Marketing Officer Sarah DeCiantis already releasing a statement.

“The company, DeCiantis wrote, “has operated for almost 40 years and has employed close to 20,000 team members, and there is nothing, in all that time with all those great people, that suggests this story is anything more than disgruntled individuals or a competitor pushing a false narrative to the media.”

According to Forbes, the Suns owner has a net worth of $6.4 billion.