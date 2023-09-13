In the closest thing to a Willy Wonka golden ticket for a rabid Swiftie, USA Today has just posted a job listing for a Taylor Swift reporter. That's right, the biggest pop star on the planet is now up there with Sports, Weather, and Politics as a legit journalistic beat to cover.

The job posting was released on Tuesday by USA Today and The USA Today Network's newspaper The Tennessean (based fittingly in Swift's adopted hometown of Nashville). The description explains, “Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

The post continues, “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms.”

No bias? Ok, maybe Swifties shouldn't apply then. But then again, neither should anti-Swifties. Probably best for applicants to aim for Swift-neutrality. And have five years of journalism experience — I probably should have led with that.

The reporter's duties will entail covering the most significant moments of the remaining Eras Tour shows, and international travel is required for the job. The USA Today Network is asking applicants to send in a 1-2 page resume, a video cover letter explaining how they would approach the role, and 4-8 work samples. No word on whether applicants then need to rerecord a Taylor's Version of their video cover letter and work samples.