The Swiss take on the Kiwis in the final game in Group A! Stay tuned with the Women's World Cup series with our Switzerland-New Zealand odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Switzerland remains spotless in its two games at the World Cup, having a win, a draw, and two clean sheets. La Nati will advance to the knockout phase if they avoid defeat or claim the top spot if they obtain the maximum points.

The Ferns managed to pull the upset against 12th-ranked Norway but lost to Asian risers Philippines. New Zealand must secure all the points to stand a chance or share the points and wait for the outcome of the Grasshoppers against the Malditas.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Switzerland-New Zealand Odds

Switzerland: +105

New Zealand: +300

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +162

Under 2.5 Goals: -225

How To Watch Switzerland vs. New Zealand

TV: FOX Network, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT

Why Switzerland Will Beat New Zealand

With only one point needed to qualify for the Round of 16, Switzerland will likely focus on avoiding defeat in this crucial match rather than going all-out for a win. Currently leading the group with four points, Switzerland requires just one more point to secure qualification to the knockout stage.

In their match against the Philippines on July 21, Switzerland emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline. They dominated the game, registering 17 shots, with 8 of them on target, while the Philippines failed to produce any shots on goal. Switzerland controlled possession for 74% of the match. In their subsequent match against Norway, they played out a goalless draw, having 7 fewer shots and 4 fewer shots on target compared to their opponents.

Switzerland has demonstrated a strong defensive performance in 2023, conceding goals in only three of their eight matches, and none so far in the Women's World Cup. They have allowed a total of five goals during this period, with three of them coming in a draw with Zambia in an international friendly on June 30. Their chances of securing a fourth consecutive clean sheet appear high, especially as New Zealand has scored only one goal in their last three matches.

Seraina Piubel leads Switzerland's offense, having scored one of the team's goals in their 2-0 victory against the Philippines in their opening match. The 23-year-old midfielder has found the net in each of Switzerland's last three matches in which they have scored. Forward Ramona Bachmann also contributed with a goal against the Philippines, while midfielder Coumba Sow, winger Ana-Maria Crnogorevic, and defender Julia Stierli have all scored for Switzerland this calendar year.

Switzerland is firmly in control of Group A and has no personnel issues to hinder them ahead of their crucial clash on Sunday. They are expected to stick with their favored 4-3-2-1 formation. Head coach Inka Grings expects that the likes of Fabienne Humm, Lia Wälti, Géraldine Reuteler, and Viola Calligaris could find their goals in this game.

Why New Zealand Will Beat Switzerland

The Kiwis are eager to reach the knockout stage, a feat they have not achieved in their previous six Women's World Cup appearances. To secure their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage, New Zealand needs to secure maximum points in their upcoming match.

New Zealand began their campaign with a surprising 1-0 victory over former world champions Norway, but their momentum faltered as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Philippines in their second match. Interestingly, they lost to the Philippines 1-0 despite having 12 more shots and 3 more shots on goal.

Despite the loss to the Philippines, the co-hosts currently stand in second place in Group A, having accumulated three points from two games. New Zealand is ranked 26th. The Football Ferns will now aim to fulfill the hopes of their fans by securing automatic qualification to the last 16.

Their tournament-opening 1-0 victory against Norway marked a historic moment for the club, as they had previously suffered 12 losses and played to three draws in their first 15 matches. However, they have shown defensive improvement, conceding only two goals in their last four matches after a 10-game winless streak during which they conceded 25 goals. New Zealand's offense has faced challenges lately, managing only four goals in 11 matches across all competitions in 2023.

Hannah Wilkinson has been a crucial figure, scoring half of those goals, including the decisive strike against Norway. The 31-year-old striker, who found the net in the 48th minute of that match, has also scored in each of the Kiwis' last two encounters with Switzerland. Another key player is Jacqui Hand, a forward for Aland United, who provided an assist in the first round of the tournament.

New Zealand boasts a strong squad for their upcoming match, and they may consider making some changes following their loss on matchday two. Coach Jitka Klimková hopes that the likes of Ali Riley, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Betsy Hassett, and Rebekah Stott find their groove in this last group game.

Final Switzerland-New Zealand Prediction & Pick

The defensive intensity and offensive prowess have been on another level for the Swiss. Their army-knife tactics on the pitch will prove effective against the Ferns who have been regressing on familiar territory.

Final Switzerland-New Zealand Prediction & Pick: Switzerland (+105), Under 2.5 goals (-225)