Grammy-winning artist SZA, whose real name is Solána Rowe, thrilled fans with exciting news during an album celebration event at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City, Stereogum reports. The 33-year-old singer announced that she will be releasing a deluxe version of her sophomore album, “SOS,” featuring seven to ten new songs.

Dubbed “Lana,” this deluxe edition promises to deliver a substantial addition to SZA's discography. While performing at the event, SZA treated her audience to a sneak peek of unreleased tracks, including “Saturn,” “Boy From South Detroit,” “PSA,” and “OD/Diamond Boy.” She also brought Ice Spice onto the stage, adding to the spontaneity of the event.

.@sza said the deluxe album is out this fall and it’s basically a new album pic.twitter.com/OGsFRmV3zv — Kristal (@kristalterrell) September 9, 2023

During her performance, SZA shared some personal insights, revealing that she had experienced a significant breakup just two months prior. She expressed the emotional toll it had taken on her and how it fueled her performance of her No. 1 hit “Kill Bill,” infusing it with heightened intention.

SZA's dedication to her art and her meticulous approach to her music is evident in her career. Her debut album, “Ctrl,” released in 2017, was critically acclaimed, and she took her time crafting “SOS,” which arrived more than five years later. Now, with the announcement of the deluxe edition “Lana” set to drop this fall, fans have even more to look forward to from the talented artist.

SZA's ability to connect with her audience through her music and candidness about her experiences has endeared her to fans worldwide, and the anticipation for “Lana” is building as the release date approaches.