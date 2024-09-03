T.J. Watt is stepping into his fatherhood era.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker announced with his wife, Dani Watt, that they are expecting their first child together on Monday (Sept. 1).

“February 2025,” Dani captioned the carousel of pictures with T.J. and them matching in white tees and blue jeans with her growing baby bump cradled by the NFL star on Instagram. In the photos Dani and T.J. share more photos from their photoshoot including a scene with Dani sitting on the kitchen counter with T.J. standing in front of her both smiling. In the next photo, the two opted for a black-and-white edit and are laying on the bed with T.J. cradling her baby bump. The next photo, the athletes are in front of a mirror with the next shot showing another black-and-white image of Dani solo sitting in front of a window.

The next photo, Dani and T.J. are sitting on their steps holding a photo of their ultrasound with their dog sitting at the top stairs in back of them. In the last photo, Dani is sitting on the kitchen island smiling alongside T.J. as they hold up their ultrasound photos. The former linebacker also shared the photos on his Instagram in a joint post with Dani.

On Dani's Instagram Story Sunday, she expressed her excitement for her bundle of joy writing, “We can’t wait to meet you, baby.”

Fans congratulated the couple and made some funny remarks about the due date month for the baby as it aligns with the Super Bowl.

“Gonna have to miss the birth of your child for the Super Bowl game,” one fan wrote jokingly.

“Wow! Yessss sirrr,” Steelers quarterback and Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson responded to the news.

“Nice, baby comes day after Steelers win Super Bowl cool,” a hopeful fan penned.

“& this kid already has 17 d1 offers from the womb,” one fan commented.

Dani and T.J. tied the knot in 2022 after dating for six years.