Tan France, the renowned fashion expert and co-host of Netflix's “Queer Eye,” has addressed recent allegations suggesting his involvement in the replacement of former cast member Bobby Berk with his friend Jeremiah Brent, per Variety. In a Rolling Stone article, sources claimed that France, potentially with support from co-host Antoni Porowski, advocated for Berk's replacement with Brent for Season 9 of the show.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, France unequivocally denied the accusations, stating, “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.” He clarified that Netflix conducted its own casting process for Berk's replacement and that Brent earned the position based on merit, not due to any lobbying from France. Tan France emphasized his genuine happiness for Brent securing the role but reiterated that he played no part in Berk's departure.
France attributed the controversy to baseless rumors propagated by gossip blogs, emphasizing the lack of truth behind the claims. Despite the media storm surrounding Berk's exit, France urged people to delve deeper into the matter to discern the facts. He concluded his statement by asserting his integrity and inviting skeptics to seek further clarity if necessary.
Representatives for Berk opted not to comment on France's social media post. Meanwhile, Berk himself shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, echoing Michelle Obama's sentiment of taking the high road in the face of adversity.
France's candid response aims to dispel any misconceptions about his involvement in the casting decisions for “Queer Eye.” As the show continues to captivate audiences worldwide, France's commitment to transparency reinforces the values of authenticity and integrity that “Queer Eye” espouses.