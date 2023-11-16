The second half the Yellowstone finale has production dates and a tentative release date confirmed for the popular series.

Like a sunset in a western, Yellowstone is about to set into its final episodes.

Production has been at a standstill due to the recent strikes; however, it's all back on track. The final episodes for Paramount Network will resume production in the late spring of 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The final episodes of Yellowstone

As of now, it has a set premiere date of November 2024. It will be the second half of the 5th season, which is its last.

Originally, the second half of the final season was supposed to be out this fall. But, star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, had a scheduling dispute. Couple that with the strikes, and it puts everything behind a year.

As for Costner, it's still unclear if he'll be a part of the final episodes.

Writing for the finale started promptly after the WGA strike ended in September. No production began before the strikes, and creator Taylor Sheridan did not complete scripts.

Additionally, there's no official episode count as of now.

Though this is the finale to Yellowstone — don't worry. There are spinoffs of Dutton-based shows to come. They include a second season of the prequel, 1923. Plus, 2024 (working title) and 1944 are in the works.

The first half of the last season aired on Jan. 6, 2023, so fans are eager to see what the finale of Yellowstone will bring. It ended with a cliffhanger featuring Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and Costner. So, it will also be interesting to see if Kevin Costner returns or not.