Taylor Swift might not need to attend any NFL games in person since she has a doppelgänger who was able to fool fans this week. A woman who resembles the pop star went viral for her attendance during the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day game, which Swift was not in attendance for. While the exact reason why Swift didn't attend hasn't been confirmed, a source claims it was due to saftey reasons.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source told Page Six.

The game was held in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” another source added. “Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Taylor Swift's doppelgänger reveals themselves

The woman who fooled fans on Christmas Day made her TikTok debut to talk about the incident. The Taylor Swift doppelgänger's name is Olivia, and she was sitting in a box seat like the pop star does when she attends NFL games. Olivia sat in the box seat with her best friend, and she said she enjoyed her time watching the Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans began looking up in her direction and took photos. She waved back to them and smiled to not appear rude to fans who thought she was Swift. Olivia, who has bangs similar to Swift, said that she understands how people could have gotten the two confused in certain aspects.

“I can see it, like from far away, maybe because of my hair or the way my makeup was done…” Olivia said in the video.

“My immediate first thought as soon as you popped up was ‘she looks like Taylor Swift' and I had no idea this was even related to her,” one comment on the video read.

“You look like rep era Taylor omg,” another fan wrote referring to Swift's Reputation album.

“Two posts after this I saw someone post a video asking if the girl in the white sweater was Taylor Swift,” the fan wrote.

“Close enough when is rep tv coming out?” another fan asked as fans have been patiently waiting for Swift to announce which album she will be re-recording.

Take a look at Olivia's video below: